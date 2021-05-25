In the first seconds of video of the events leading to the April 21 police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., you see the unnecessary force so common in law enforcement in America. You also see the police violence that characterizes the so-called War on Drugs.
Sitting in the back of a pickup truck, seven Pasquotank County, North Carolina, sheriff's deputies are dressed in tactical gear as if they are patrolling the streets of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Brown had never been incarcerated for a violent offense, but those gung-ho deputies jumped off the truck as if they were going after a high-value terrorist.
They were not. Their job was to execute arrest and search warrants for drug-related offenses. Brown was no drug kingpin, no Pablo Escobar or Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Yet he was shot five times as he tried to flee, once in the back of the head, according to his family.
It will take generations of work to excise the implicit prejudices from policing in America. They are embedded deeply in many of the men and women who wear law enforcement uniforms. That helps explain why every major police union in the country endorsed the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump, who ran both times as the reincarnation of George Wallace.
But we can certainly start now to wind down the War on Drugs, which is a morass of failed tactics, racial bigotry and misused science. In the 1990s, forward-thinking criminal justice experts were leading discussions about decriminalizing small amounts, at least, of several narcotics, including cocaine. The nation is moving toward widespread decriminalization of marijuana, but police officers can still rack up arrests — and vie for promotions — by going after small-time users and sellers of other narcotics.
That usually means overpolicing Black and brown neighborhoods and locking up men and women of color who sell small amounts of illegal drugs.
The War on Drugs alone does not account for mass incarceration, but as researchers Wendy Sawyer and Peter Wagner point out, it contributes not only to incarceration rates but also to the condemnation of many nonviolent citizens, who cannot thereafter get good jobs because of their arrest records:
"Police, prosecutors and judges continue to punish people harshly for nothing more than drug possession. Drug offenses still account for the incarceration of almost half a million people, and nonviolent drug convictions remain a defining feature of the federal prison system. Police still make over 1 million drug possession arrests each year, many of which lead to prison sentences. Drug arrests continue to give residents of overpoliced communities criminal records, hurting their employment prospects and increasing the likelihood of longer sentences for any future offenses," they wrote in a March 2020 report.
Breonna Taylor, a 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, woman with no criminal record, was killed by police officers because of the stupidity of the War on Drugs. She was shot several times by Louisville police officers executing a no-knock warrant, allegedly seeking evidence related to drug trafficking by Taylor's ex-boyfriend. But neither narcotics nor cash were found in Taylor's apartment.
Following international outcry over the episode, Louisville officials voted to ban no-knock warrants, and the state of Kentucky voted to curb their use. Those are steps in the right direction.
So was a move by the administration of President Barack Obama to pare back unfortunate federal programs in which local law enforcement agencies are allowed to purchase military equipment at discounts or accept excess military equipment free of charge. Former President Donald Trump, though, reversed Obama's decision to accolades from law enforcement agencies, whose officers enjoy going after offenders in armored personnel carriers as if they are patrolling cities and towns under occupation. President Joe Biden and a Democratic Congress need to end those programs for good and roll back the militarization of police departments large and small.
Biden and his congressional allies should also start winding down the wretched, failed War on Drugs. Congress can slash the budget that funds this violent excess and change the federal laws that govern narcotics. The nation would be safer without this futile campaign.
