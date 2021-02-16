As I write, it is Feb. 14 and Valentine’s Day. It’s also one day after the United States Senate failed to do its duty and condemn in the strongest possible terms a man in love with himself and the adulation he receives from his extremist right-wing fans.
For over four years most Republicans looked the other way as a president, bereft of common morals and empathy for the people he was supposed to serve, became ever more emboldened to do what he pleased and damn the consequences to the nation’s democracy and racial justice.
I would applaud the seven Republican senators who voted with all 50 Democrats to convict ... except for the fact their actions were too little, too late.
At the end of the impeachment proceedings, Mitch McConnell took the floor and issued a strong condemnation of Donald Trump’s actions in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Congratulations Mitch, you finally grew a pair – as they say about someone who acts boldly after the fact. However, in doing so you indicted your own complicit behavior during the four-year reign of the man who would be king.
I recall that as you rose to become the Senate leader during Barrack Obama’s second term how you railed against his executive actions, condemning his attempts to lead without Senate approval. Of course it offended your strongly held conservative beliefs to hold the line against a too powerful president. Subsequently you became leader of the Republican party of “No.”
What happened when Trump was elected that in seeing him repeatedly using executive orders to bypass Congress you stayed silent? Or when he gave tacit approval to the racist actions in Charlottesville, you weakly said his words were wrong but took no action? Or when he asked – as it turns out for the world to hear in a recorded phone call – for a foreign leader to help him find dirt on an American political opponent? Or when he took money from the military to build a totally useless wall on the southern border? Or when his answer to COVID was a false and devastating denial of its potency?
What about it Mitch? Again and again you failed to check former President Trump’s attempts to govern by decree and force his will on the majority of Americans.
So hurray for you, in what will be a post-script to your own reign as Senate leader you once again gave Donald Trump a pass and get-out-of-jail-free card, and then said he was guilty. You got it a little backwards didn’t you? No doubt you will once again do all you can to obstruct the Democrat’s agenda while Joe Biden is in the White House.
What a legacy you will leave to future Senate Republicans. You should be proud of yourself – not.
