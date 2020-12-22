News that the COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the area last week was great news in what has been anything but a great year for most.
Evangelical Community Hospital was the first area hospital to receive the vaccine, and within 24 hours, shots were going into the arms of hospital staff most at risk.
Congratulations for this accomplishment, just nine months after the first cases in the area were reported, are due for everyone from President Donald Trump to the doctors and scientists who worked tirelessly to develop the vaccines and volunteers who assisted in the vaccine trials.
Word the vaccine is here offers everyone a glimmer of hope, especially to the healthcare workers who have spent so much time and energy caring for those affected by COVID-19. The mental and physical strain they must have endured can only be likened to that of war. The pain and misery of watching people suffer and often die, is unfathomable.
Now, it’s up to the rest of us to ensure all the work that has gone into developing a safe vaccine is not wasted. Do your research and educate yourself on the vaccine and any potential side effects it is known to have.
When it comes to research — as a registered nurse repeatedly stressed to me last week — stay away from social media and unreliable sources. Refer to the Centers for Disease Control, the Department of Health and hospital and medical websites.
I doubt any of you go to food websites for advice on how to best fix your leaky roof. Football fans likely steer clear of stock trader sites for advice on their fantasy teams.
So why rely on social media for anything other than conversation among friends? From processed food, tobacco, air pollution and booze, there are plenty of things we ingest routinely that are worse for one’s body than a vaccine.
We are all in this together. There was once a sentiment in this country, one which has slipped from the lexicon — the common good.
We’re too selfish. We’re too self centered. It’s all about “my freedom” and “my rights.”
Freedoms and rights weren’t American ideals crafted by founders for the select few. They were meant for all. We as a nation have struggled mightily with this over many decades and even centuries. We can always do better.
So as we breathe a small sigh of relief with the arrival of the vaccine, and we all await our turns to have our shot at an injection, let’s not forget the hard work, and determination that went into getting us to this point.
Achieving this feat is a great step for science, and the American spirit. It’s something Americans should be proud of.
More importantly, let’s not forget those who lost their lives at the hands of this terrible virus.
Taking the vaccine will ensure you, and those you love, will not become another statistic. Tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians have died at the hands of this virus. Hundreds of thousands of vaccines have been administered, and not a single death has been reported.
Listen to the scientists. Listen to the experts.
