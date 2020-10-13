U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey isn’t going to run for reelection in 2022.
Toomey has represented Pennsylvanians in the Senate since 2011. A committed conservative — he was president of the fervent free-enterprise Club for Growth — he took over the seat of Arlen Specter after the longtime senator turned his back on the Republican Party and subsequently lost his first Democratic primary.
While it’s always surprising when an incumbent just decides to walk away from Washington — Toomey says he will be returning to the private sector — there is something still unsurprising about the senator’s decision. Toomey has advocated for term limits and previously made good on a promise to serve just three terms in the House of Representatives.
“I always thought that I’d probably serve just two terms and often mentioned it along the way,” he said in a recent news conference.
And while the legislator from the Lehigh Valley often is seen as a Republican stalwart, that reduces him to an unfair stereotype. He has been more than a reliable red vote.
Toomey might be among the last senators willing to build a bridge with someone from another party.
After 12 years in the Senate, his name might be longest remembered for the piece of bipartisan gun legislation he tried — and failed — to pass with his Democratic neighbor from West Virginia, Sen. Joe Manchin. The Manchin-Toomey proposal would have expanded background checks in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting.
That partnership showed sometimes people have more in common than their opposing parties might show. It showed it can be just as important to stand up to your allies.
And it showed that sometimes just putting a proposal on the table is an important statement, even if it doesn’t pass.
Toomey has been a quieter presence in the Senate than his Pennsylvania partner, Democrat Bob Casey, with whom he has a productive and mutually respectful relationship. But while the upper chamber of Congress has no shortage of loud voices, that doesn’t mean the softer ones don’t serve a purpose.
Because Toomey might be GOP to his bones, supporting 99% of the party’s platform, but that doesn’t mean he has silently accepted the places where he differs. In sitting down with the Tribune-Review in 2018, he stated that while he supports a strong southern border, he never believed it would see 2,000 miles of wall. He always believed President Trump would be the 2020 nominee but believed the impeachment investigation should have gone along unimpeded.
He has been an old school Republican, the kind that held the office in the days when arguments had to be made and votes couldn’t be assumed because of party.
Regardless of who takes the seat when he vacates it in January 2023 — from a potentially fraught field of red and blue contenders alike — the next junior senator from Pennsylvania could learn a little something from Toomey’s example.
Leave other people’s signs alone
We understand the urge. Your neighbor has lawn signs up for a candidate you don’t like, maybe even flags or banners.
It’s hard to see those signs every day during this highly divided, highly charged election campaign. It would be so easy to sneak over and take them away, or to wait until dark and stealthily make alterations.
But, please, don’t.
Political lawn signs are disappearing around the state. Chad Baker, chairman of the Democratic Party of York County, said recently the number of signs stolen connected to his organization appears to “be in the hundreds at this point,” while officials at the York County GOP say supporters are stopping by the office every day to replace their pro-Trump yard signs that have been stolen or defaced.
By the end of the week, Baker said his party will have distributed 5,000 Biden/Harris signs throughout York County, excluding people who purchased signs on their own or received them from other organizations.
“Out of those 5,000, there are quite a few of those that are duplicates or triplicates of signs that have been taken,” Baker said. “We’re hearing more about it this year than usual. I don’t know if that’s an indication it’s happening more or if people are being more vocal about it.”
In Newberry Township, police said they have received numerous theft reports involving political signs and “Support our Police” signs, so many that the police department felt the need to send out a news release about it.
“The unauthorized removal of these types of signs is a theft and does not qualify as a legal expression under your First Amendment right to free speech, regardless of your opinion,” police said. “Currently, the political season is in full swing and everyone has the absolute right to express their opinion, but no one has the right to suppress the opinion of those with opposing views.”
That’s something everyone needs to keep in mind all the time, but this year especially.
Yes, it would be very satisfying to tear down the political flags and banners some people in York County see fit to festoon their houses and vehicles and property with. But it would be wrong, and it’s also illegal.
“There are parts of the county where it seems like the signs are being untouched,” Baker said. “There’s other parts of the county, specifically in the southern part, where we have had individuals who have come to us now three or four times to replace signs that have been stolen. We’ve also seen different signs that have been spray painted to cover up what is on there.”
That’s called theft and vandalism, and it’s a crime.
Everyone has the right to express their opinion about political candidates. That’s one of the keystones of our country, that Americans can speak out about the candidates they support and the candidates they oppose. And while it might make for arguments over the fence, neighbors with opposing political views need to live with each other.
We all have to keep in mind that we are a nation of laws, and while we’re all on edge during this year’s election season, we are also better than this. There’s no need to break laws to make your political views heard.
When you see a sign that raises your blood pressure, do something constructive. Put up your own signs. Volunteer for or donate to the campaign of your choice. Most important, vote, in person or by mail.
And remember, we will get through this. Deep breaths, everybody.
