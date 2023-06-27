The Class of 2023: In their own words

Holly Hollenbach

Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Warrior Run High School Salutatorian Holly Hollenbach.

I am extraordinary. I say this with absolute confidence, but probably not for any of the reasons you might expect. The world says that I am extraordinary because I am Warrior Run’s Salutatorian for the Class of 2023. It thinks I am extraordinary because I am intelligent and have worked my way to the top. But I’m only a 17 year old. Am I an intelligent 17 year old? Maybe, but intelligence is relative, and my story is only just beginning. From my viewpoint, the world would be very mistaken. What someone can do should not define who they are. Therefore, I am not extraordinary because I am second in my class. In fact, I am not extraordinary based on academic performance at all. I am extraordinary because I am just me. My remarkableness does not result from my grades, AP scores, or IQ. Instead it stems from my identity as a daughter of Christ, and my confidence in the fact that I am valuable simply because I am His.

