The Class of 2023: In their own words

Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Warrior Run High School Salutatorian Holly Hollenbach.
I am extraordinary. I say this with absolute confidence, but probably not for any of the reasons you might expect. The world says that I am extraordinary because I am Warrior Run’s Salutatorian for the Class of 2023. It thinks I am extraordinary because I am intelligent and have worked my way to the top. But I’m only a 17 year old. Am I an intelligent 17 year old? Maybe, but intelligence is relative, and my story is only just beginning. From my viewpoint, the world would be very mistaken. What someone can do should not define who they are. Therefore, I am not extraordinary because I am second in my class. In fact, I am not extraordinary based on academic performance at all. I am extraordinary because I am just me. My remarkableness does not result from my grades, AP scores, or IQ. Instead it stems from my identity as a daughter of Christ, and my confidence in the fact that I am valuable simply because I am His.
I didn’t always see it this way. When I first became aware of the concept of class rank at Warrior Run during freshman year, my competitive nature was ignited. The idea that this was a race, something that I could “win,” fueled a fire in me. I placed my worth in the end result, rather than in my dedication and ambitious character throughout. If any of you truly know me, you know that I am not one for losing. To a large extent, this benefitted me. It taught me a strong work ethic and how to become best friends with my guidance counselors in order to create, well lets just say some interesting schedules. Considering my scheduling choices this past year, the true definition of insanity just might be taking five APs with no lunch, and then as if that wasn’t enough, adding in two classes into the same period, so I was only in each one 50% of the time. Honestly, I don’t know where my brain was on that one or how I got out of it alive.
To give you an idea of what these past four years have looked like, think about this “race” to the top of the class like a runner’s high. Which yes, I also debated whether or not to include this, because I hate running. But I mean to use this to describe the euphoric, chaotic, and panicked state that I entered into, once I found my “stride” in high school. I wanted to be first, and so I ran harder and pushed myself to new limits. I sacrificed my time, social life, and even mental health in order to climb an academic ladder. To make it worse, I managed to convince myself into thinking that the amount of time I spent overthinking school was healthy, normal, and furthermore necessary in order to become first in my class.
Now, let’s pause for a minute because I do want to throw out a disclaimer here. The last thing I want to do is come across as arrogant, ungrateful, or overly pessimistic. Because I truly appreciate this incredible opportunity and the memories made during my time here at Warrior Run. I loved helping with Warrior Run’s Special Education Field Days. I looked forward to supporting Warrior Run’s athletics and creative arts. I hold a deep admiration for so many of the teachers and staff here, and I am sure that I will miss countless people that I have walked, well maybe skipped through these halls with. So yes, there have been countless encouraging moments. Nonetheless, I feel the need to be transparent with you, if only to illuminate what my relationship with school looked like and to spread awareness about the negative effects of running this race.
One of the main changes I tend to notice when people chase success is that their identities typically become misplaced. And yes, I’m talking to myself here too. I remember checking my grades on my family vacation and feeling sick to see that I had dropped from second to third. I remember writing a letter to myself freshman year in my English class that I was meant to receive four years later after graduation. In that letter, I included a goal to graduate as first or second in Warrior Run High School’s Class of 2023. And, well, here I am. As I reflect on these moments, and I should feel nothing but a sense of accomplishment and victory, I instead laugh at myself. It is incredible to think of exactly how fixated I was on that one thing, and how it changed me. And why? Simple. Because I chose to put my value in a number. I decided to sacrifice my sanity for what I viewed as success.
However, my journey is a great portrayal of how unhealthy priorities can so quickly become obstacles. These stumbling blocks become particularly evident in high school, when we, as young adults, are trying to maneuver what defines us as people and what we want to become as we grow and mature. I have seen many people place their worth in their significant others, sports, friendships, the arts, and even how much they make at their jobs. In all honesty, not many of these aspects change as we enter into adulthood. Adults today still define themselves based on the job they have, where they live, or who they know. Of course these are important aspects that contribute to who a person is, but if we truly think about it, they make for very unrealistic, shaky, and feeble foundations. Too often we sacrifice our sanity in hopes of achieving something we deem “extraordinary.” We sacrifice our relationships, time, and happiness in exchange for what appears to be worthy of recognition, progress, or approval.
I would like to think that I learned my lesson. In the words of Mrs. Seymore “I don’t know of many, if any, individuals who were top two in their class and decided not to attend college directly after high school.” And she is absolutely right. But, I also know that after what I have learned about myself throughout these past four years, that jumping into more school right after graduation probably is not the best option for me. Instead, I have chosen to pursue something I love that brings me joy and connection with awesome people. Where I can serve others and glorify God- missions. I am no longer choosing to sacrifice my sanity and instead I am choosing a path of personal fulfillment. I have learned that extraordinary people aren’t always the ones with the biggest paychecks or the safest lives but rather those who serve others with sincerity and live their lives with open hearts.
Earlier, I compared my journey in high school to running. But just like running a race, eventually there is a finish line, an end point. This is the end of a race. There will be plenty more to sign up and train for, but now is our time to celebrate, reset, and reflect on what we have accomplished. So, thank you Class of 2023 for the time we have spent together, for all the laughter I remember throughout my four years at Warrior Run, and for running this race with me. Even on the more difficult days, I can truly say that your love and smiles made everyday an unforgettable journey. Thank you to my awesome mom for sticking with me and being my number one fan. You were my shoulder to lean on, and I could not have done it without you. Thank you to Norah, Alice, Mary, and Sawyer for always making me smile and pulling me into so many adventures with you. You are the best. Thank you to the teachers, guidance counselors, administrators, and staff at Warrior Run. You know each of us by name, and care for us more than anyone I know. I sincerely cannot thank you enough for the time that you have poured into our lives. I promise you that it has been appreciated more than you know.
To close, I would like to return to the theory of being extraordinary. I am extraordinary because I am a human created for a purpose and a plan. I am extraordinary because of my character and how I treat others. I am extraordinary because of my passions and what I find exciting in life. And so are you. Not because of what you have done, but because you have been placed on this Earth for a reason. It won’t be the same reason as me, or the person beside you, and that’s the beauty in it. Because what one person is called to in life is not identical to the next. Everyone is extraordinary in their own unique, valuable, and individual way. So I encourage you to you embrace your extraordinary. Your differences. And to realize that your identity lies not in what you can do or what the world thinks of you, but rather who you are as a person.
