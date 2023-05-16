For all presidents, naming federal judges is one of the most critical ways they leave their mark on history. Donald Trump failed to keep most of his campaign promises, but there’s one he did — stacking the courts with young, conservative-minded jurists, 231 of them in all, including three Supreme Court justices.

Joe Biden is determined to rebalance the federal bench, not just with youthful liberals, but with a more diverse pool of nominees. Of the 97 judges confirmed by the Senate during his first two years, only five were white men. By contrast, almost two-thirds of Trump’s selections were pale and male.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com

