Mitch McConnell is demonized by Democrats, and rightly so, for his malevolent maneuvering that helped Donald Trump appoint three conservative justices to the Supreme Court. When it comes to policy toward Ukraine, however, the Senate Republican leader has emerged as one of the more courageous and clear-eyed realists in either party.

McConnell is directly confronting the GOP's isolationist wing, asserting during a recent visit to Finland: "It is not an act of charity for the United States and our NATO allies to help supply the Ukrainian people's self-defense. It is a direct investment in our own core national interests.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

