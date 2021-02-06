Take action against Greene
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga. 14) has literally endorsed executing top Democratic lawmakers and has sewn doubt about tragedies, including school shootings. She has endorsed fringe domestic terrorists and has sewn anti-semitism.
This woman shouldn’t be allowed to fly on an airline, let alone serve in our most sacred hall of democracy. If she is given nothing more than a slap on the wrist, which is what has been dealt to her by the minority leader in the house, this is all normalized.
This simply cannot be allowed. I call on Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Sen. Toomey (R-Pa.) and Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) to publicly condemn her past actions and endorse her removal from Congress.
Sean Cummings,
Montandon
