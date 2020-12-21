Martial law to overturn presidential election
National news reports on Sunday said President Trump met with Gen. Michael Flynn (ret.) and other political advisors, who said the president should declare martial law and have the military conduct “new” elections in certain states, including Pennsylvania.
Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Robert Casey (D-Pa.) and Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) must state their position on such an action.
The citizens of Pennsylvania need to know where they stand on this.
Joe Brzostowski,
Milton
