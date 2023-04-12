As a congressman in 2015, Florida Republican Ron DeSantis criticized the Obama-Biden administration for not providing lethal aid to Ukraine after Russia invaded and annexed Crimea. But today, as governor of Florida and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, DeSantis has walked back his Reaganite clarity and hawkish stance, apparently concerned that Donald Trump plans to use Ukraine as a cudgel against him with MAGA voters.

That is a mistake - both substantively and politically.

Follow Marc A. Thiessen on Twitter, @marcthiessen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.