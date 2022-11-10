On Nov. 8, 1895, Wilhelm Roentgen discovered a new form of radiation that would change the face of medicine forever, the Roentgen ray or X-ray. For the first few decades, X-rays were used for diagnosing skeletal abnormalities and, eventually, for radiation therapy. Since then, radiology and our patients have benefited from the more advanced use of X-rays with computed tomography and the invention of MRI and ultrasound. Eventually, nuclear medicine emerged as a field and used radiopharmaceuticals for molecular imaging and therapy. With these advances, the field of radiology has grown significantly and impacts the diagnosis and treatment of many diseases. As technology has advanced, the job of those working in radiology has become increasingly more complex and specialized.
Geisinger’s team of radiology technologists, nurses, radiologists, and other radiology team members aim to help our patients take an important step towards healing them. They play an essential role in detecting various diseases – ultimately helping patients receive the proper medical care they need. Their hard work through countless hours of frontline work, selflessness, compassion, and professionalism means so much.
