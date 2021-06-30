Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers developing after midnight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.