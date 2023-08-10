Some people are making a lot of noise regarding the level of the Class I price. We agree that reducing the Class I price a couple years ago was a real mistake, and it should be changed.

However, we do not agree that the formula is the main culprit that is forcing many dairy farmers out of business. For instance, in some Federal Orders, if the new price shows a 70 cent loss on Class I milk, the monetary loss to our local dairy farmers is 70 cents times a 30 per cent utilization, which would equate to a loss to our dairy farmers in the northeast of nearly 21 cents per hundred weight.

Arden Tewksbury, of Meshoppen, is manager of Pro-Ag.

