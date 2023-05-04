Even though no part of the Chesapeake Bay is in Pennsylvania, the state always has had a higher bar to meet than other states engaged in the joint effort to restore the bay.

The Susquehanna River is by far the biggest source of freshwater that enters the bay, and the portion of the river system’s watershed in Pennsylvania is enormous, covering 27,500 square miles.

