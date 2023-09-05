A memorable and precious day occurred for us on August 28, 1988, 35 years ago when God blessed us with our beloved son Daniel to love and nurture in the admonition of our Lord.

To God be the honor for his Godly examples, and testimony he left behind which inspires us to be faithful in our journey of life. Sixteen days before he left us he remarked to a friend, “I have nothing to hide I’d be ready to meet God.” This has been a great comfort to us.

