Unique leadership opportunity
I was saddened by Pa. State Rep. David Rowe’s (R-85) recent publicity stunt. That is, his Facebook posting showing Rowe holding his cellphone and a drink at a bar where his phone reads 5:01 p.m., one minute after businesses were required to stop selling alcohol and apparently intended to mock our governor’s safety measures to lessen COVID-19’s impact.
I encourage Rep. Rowe to formally apologize and because he is young, physically fit, and tough, he can demonstrate the sincerity of his apology by volunteering for a 10-hour shift both at a local hospital and a local nursing home (or by donating $1,000 to each).
If he has the guts to do so, he will be an extraordinary role-model of inner strength and courage for all Americans, especially politicians. Plus, he will likely generate favorable nationwide publicity.
Finally, for the hundreds of thousands of brave, dedicated, overworked, and exhausted health care workers in America, our MDs, PA’s, NP’s, RN’s, LPN’s and NA’s, his apology, especially if it is a hands on example, will give renewed determination and dedication to our true heroes.
David Young,
Lewisburg
—————
So it continues
People are dying. Trump keeps lying!
Think about it.
Joe Brzostowski,
Milton
