Good evening, and thank you for coming to this commencement ceremony for the class of 2021. I want to start off by thanking the administration for working hard to get us through this year, as the guidelines for COVID were constantly changing. It is great that we are able to have this ceremony in our auditorium, and to be able to have our friends and family supporting us in person. I also want to thank the teachers who had to deal with the frequent struggles involved in hybrid schedules and virtual learning, in order for us to find a way to stay in school. As a class, we also persevered through these changing situations. It would have been easier to give up, however, our class is one that never backs down from a challenge, and we were successful despite the changes.
We are all at a point in our lives where change is inevitable, but this year has prepared us for life through these changes more than any other class. During this year, not only did we have to face the challenges that came with COVID, but also those that came from construction. This affected everything from sports, to nature walks, to our focus in the classroom with big machinery working outside. However, this year, we saw successful sports seasons, had new adventures, and found humor while multitasking. As a class we found that our mindsets can determine our successes, and having a specific goal in mind can help us focus on this.
There are many examples to pull from, but I am obsessed with running on trails, and I think that as a school, a majority of us are familiar with the woods in one way or another. A few years ago, I began to run on trails, which forces you to focus on, plainly, not tripping. It is very likely you could trip and fall or step on a rattlesnake if you are not careful. This is actually the reason why I love to run on the trails so much. There are usually a lot of changes I notice while on a run, like how tired I am becoming or how the temperature is getting warmer, but by having something so immediately important to concentrate on and change my mindset, I can ignore a lot of these other distractions. Not all activities have a built in focus like trail running, but most of the time we end up creating goals or at least desires for ourselves no matter the situation. By focusing on the desires that we all have, whether it is to create a family, live in a specific place, or succeed in a specific field of work, we can stay determined no matter what changes we face.
In the same way that focusing on staying upright on trails helps me to ignore distractions while running, a specific goal to focus on can give us direction in our changing lives, and help us to achieve a goal oriented mindset.
Another important part of dealing with the changing events around us is to focus more on our current reactions than past decisions we made. I know many of us stress about making the right decision now. It can feel like if we don’t, the rest of our lives will be destroyed. Choosing the right career path, group of friends, or college, may seem like the most important decisions we will ever make, but in reality, how we react to changes later on plays a larger part in determining our success.
Since I am greatly influenced by my dad, another running example seems fitting. In a 5K race, it is possible that you can start out too fast or too slow. Either one could potentially hurt your race, but how you react afterwards is much more important. If you worry about how fast you went, you are no longer focusing on the race, and if you sprint to catch up, you probably exhausted yourself too early. You can’t let yourself become distracted by your messed up start or overcompensate to fix it. Your reactions to the rest of the race will be much more important than how you started out, as long as you don’t dwell on your prior mistakes. In the same way, how you react to the rest of your life can affect your success in reaching your goals, whether these involve a family, career, or some big accomplishment, much more than the decisions we make now that we put so much value into. Because of this, we need to avoid worrying about making the best decisions, and instead focus on reacting in a positive way to the changes around us. If we can focus on our reactions and get better at dealing with changes that are prevalent in real life, we will find success.
In addition to knowing that a bad decision now won’t destroy the rest of our lives, we must also be confident in our ability to make good decisions and react positively to change. As a class, we had a lot more practice in reacting to change and succeeding in spite of it than others.
No matter what our goals were for this year, everything was made much more challenging, so whether you had academic, social, or athletic goals and desires, we all had to be willing to compromise. One of the ways that we were able to keep going to school was the hybrid schedule.
Personally, I hated it. Trying to take a test while my sister is outside my door playing her ukulele is not an ideal learning environment, but staying home for those few days allowed us to move on from the spikes in COVID cases. We had to be flexible in order to make the most out of this year, while dealing with the constantly changing conditions, but we succeeded in many different ways.
We got through our classes no matter how hard they were, we were able to hold a prom unique to our class, and we were able to perform an awesome musical. We are part of an amazing community, which would not back down, when restrictions made life harder. By following the examples around us and being flexible, we were able to move forward and continue to reach for our goals and desires. These experiences have made us very talented when it comes to dealing with changes, and this will serve us well in the future, since life is all about dealing with change.
Our school has given us many opportunities, even when challenged with restrictions from a pandemic, and I know that we will always be thankful for that. As we move on from our time here at Warrior Run, I hope that we can make the best decisions that will lead us all to success and happiness, but at the same time, I want to challenge us all to refrain from stressing about whether or not we made the most perfect decision possible. If this year has taught us anything, it is that we are more than capable of reacting with a positive mindset to changes, and that we will be successful in fulfilling our goals no matter what life throws at us. Thank you.
