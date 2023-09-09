Before we begin the story, I should mention that I never saw my Aunt Catherine Sadusky drink anything alcoholic from my earliest memories in the late 1950s until her death in 1998. It should also be noted that she was practical and pragmatic.

OK, the story begins on a hot Aug. 24 in 1926. Catherine Kozlowski, 34, suffers an acute problem with her bad heart and is laid on the living sofa in her Mount Carmel home/corner grocery store. Her 15-year-old daughter races for a doctor. It’s too late. For the wake, a casket will temporarily replace the sofa in the living room.

