Before we begin the story, I should mention that I never saw my Aunt Catherine Sadusky drink anything alcoholic from my earliest memories in the late 1950s until her death in 1998. It should also be noted that she was practical and pragmatic.
OK, the story begins on a hot Aug. 24 in 1926. Catherine Kozlowski, 34, suffers an acute problem with her bad heart and is laid on the living sofa in her Mount Carmel home/corner grocery store. Her 15-year-old daughter races for a doctor. It’s too late. For the wake, a casket will temporarily replace the sofa in the living room.
The young woman quits school to take care of her coal miner father Walter and her two younger brothers, Al, 8, and my dad Joe, 5.
Not long afterward, Catherine walks up the stairs and is stunned by what she sees. Her mother is there. Aunt Catherine recalled that there was nothing ghostlike about the image. Her mother appeared to be standing there. The teenager raced down the stairs and never saw her late mother again.
I didn’t have a similar experience after my mother, Mary P. Kozlowski, passed away on Nov. 15, 2009. However, there have been times when I have experienced being in places where I heard a voice that sounded eerily similar to one of my parents or seen someone who, from behind, looked exactly like a departed loved one. Many of us have had similar experiences.
Although such incidences are a combination of coincidence and memories, I have no doubt that we still have a strong connection with our departed loved ones. How often do we hear their voices in our mind, speaking terms of endearment, giving us advice or telling us what to do? Certain places or occasions make them vivid in our minds.
However, I think this connection with loved ones is strongest when we are at prayer – whether privately or at Mass or church service. Faith, hope and love are our connections with those we look forward to reuniting with eternally.
Divine love connects us with loved ones.
