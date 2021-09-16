Full disclosure: I’m a big fan of Christy Mathewson — the man, and the athlete.
So when Bucknell University decides it’s renaming Christy Mathewson Drive to recognize a $40 million donation from alum Michael Pascucci, it makes me hang my head. It’s simply sad.
While Mathewson never graduated from Bucknell University, he’s arguably the institution’s most famous alum. Mathewson was one of the first five inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson and Honus Wagner.
While at Bucknell, he was class president and a member of the football, baseball and basketball teams. A native of nearby Factoryville, he earned All-American football honors and the stadium at Bucknell still bears his name.
Nicknamed “Big Six,” Mathewson was a force in baseball, accumulating 373 wins and a paltry 2.13 ERA. He fanned over 2,500 hitters and was known for his “fadeaway” pitch, which is referred to in today’s baseball lingo as a screwball. Mathewson won an eye-popping 30 games each season from 1903-1905 and won an incredible 37 games in 1908.
We could spend plenty of column space here listing his baseball accomplishments, but won’t. More than 100 years after he toed the rubber, his name is still peppered througout the baseball record books.
He was much more than a ballplayer, though. He also was known as “The Gentleman Hurler” and “The Christian Gentleman” for his intellect, polite demeanor and devout Christianity. It was in stark contrast to the raucous reputation many ballplayers, including Ruth, perpetuated traveling across the country.
An American hero, Mathewson volunteered to serve his nation as well.
Mathewson enlisted in the Army in 1918 as the US became involved in World War I. As chemical agents were being used on the battlefield, the US created the Chemical Warfare Service and recruited famous athletes to lead what became known as “The Gas and Flame Division.” Branch Rickey — a mammoth figure in athletics history — commanded the division and Mathewson, a captain, served alongside his friend Ty Cobb under Rickey.
Mathewson was manager of the Cincinnati Reds at the time of his enlistment. Though his wife, Jane, a Lewisburg native, opposed, Mathewson insisted and it was off to war.
During a training exercise, Mathewson and Cobb missed the signal to put on their masks and both were exposed to gas. Mathewson developed tuberculosis in 1921, a year after a nagging cough and failing health forced him to retire from baseball.
Tuberculosis claimed Mathewson’s brother and it’s possible he contracted the disease through him. It’s also possible the gas exposure weakened his respiratory system, making him more susceptible to the disease.
Regardless, Mathewson died at age 45 on Oct. 7, 1925, of tuberculosis pneumonia. He is buried in Lewisburg Cemetery, just steps from the edge of the Bucknell campus and Sojka Pavilion.
Mr. Pascucci’s generosity is nothing short of incredible, and warrants recognition. Bucknell is free to do what it wants with its campus roadways and the naming of such roadways. It is already attaching Pascucci’s name to the Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium complex.
My hope is that Bucknell reevaluates its decision, and the contributions Mathewson made during his lifetime, before any final decision to rename Christy Mathewson Drive is made. We need these subtle reminders of the impact of such men on our communities, and the nation.
If anything, more should be done to educate today’s Bucknell students about the contributions of former students and student-athletes like Mathewson.
In today’s society, we can all benefit from revisiting the history of Christy Mathewson. He was a beloved figure, and not just for his ability to play sports.
Perhaps having Route 15 named in his honor would ease the pain of seeing his name removed from a lesser roadway.
Pascucci’s donation to Bucknell will benefit students for decades to come. Mathewson’s legacy has benefited Bucknell for more than a century, and will continue to do so as long as the university embraces it.
