Not surprisingly, 2020 is being considered an overall rough year for nonprofit organizations.
As the founder of an all-volunteer nonprofit organization, I saw firsthand how the coronavirus pandemic impacted a nonprofit organization. However, I am thankful for the opportunity to continue a mission, and I am thankful for resources local community foundations made available to support nonprofit organizations.
Father’s Hope was founded in 2012 to show love and support to orphans and children in need around the globe. Through the first several years of the mission, this was largely accomplished by providing small stuffed animals to children, either by sending them with mission teams traveling abroad or by shipping the comforting toys.
The pandemic curtailed virtually all mission trips, and for a variety of reasons it’s now more difficult — and expensive — to also ship items abroad.
Prior to the pandemic, the focus of Father’s Hope had been shifting away from that aspect of the mission, and more toward carrying out projects to support orphanages and helping local children in need. The pandemic solidified that shift.
This year brought about a major change in our mission as individual contributions also came to a virtual stop due to the pandemic.
However, we were able to utilize the resources provided by two local community foundations to continue our mission in 2020. Without those funds made available to nonprofit organizations, Father’s Hope may have been stagnant this year, and children may have gone without.
In the spring, Father’s Hope was awarded a $300 grant from the Warrior Run High School’s Youth in Philanthropy program to purchase backpacks and back-to-school supplies for local children in need. We were able to further enhance that project after being awarded a $400 grant from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation Disaster Relief Program. Both of those funds were through the same community foundation and we are thankful to be awarded the funding as that project reached more than 70 local children in need.
Separately, Father’s Hope was awarded a $2,000 grant from the COVID-19 Community Fund for Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
With those funds, we were able to partner with a volunteer from a Watsontown-area church, and purchase Christmas gifts for 25 local children in need, who likely would’ve otherwise gone without this holiday season.
Thank you to both foundations for assisting area nonprofit organizations. The funds granted to our organization truly made a difference in the lives of local children in need in our communities.
Through other resources we had saved from contributions received in previous years, Father’s Hope was able to continue impacting children internationally as well. In 2020, we provided $300 to help feed hungry children in Haiti, $400 to support an orphanage in Myanmar, and $500 to support the 2021 food budget for a separate orphanage in Myanmar which we’ve supported over the last several years.
I am looking forward to 2021 and seeing what resources will be made available to Father’s Hope to support children locally and projects with orphanages or missionaries we partner with around the globe.
Tax-deductible contributions to support Father’s Hope can be sent to 9 Greenbriar Drive, Milton, PA 17847.
If you’re interested in scheduling a speaker — either virtually or in person — for a church group, community organization or any other entity, email fathers.hope@gmail.com or contact us through the Father’s Hope Facebook page.
Thank you to everyone who has supported Father’s Hope in any way since 2012. We appreciate your ongoing support of our mission.
Kevin Mertz,
Director, Father’s Hope,
Milton
COVID-19: Who should we believe?
Here we are, nine months into the pandemic, and we continue to be held hostage by the threat it supposedly presents. I do not fear COVID-19 anymore more than I fear driving on Route 15.
World-renowned Microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Geman Dr. Heike Schoning, Dr. Alex Berenson and Dr. Ramin Oskoui are all saying that the actions being taken by the governments are inappropriate and ludicrous. These prominent doctors all say that we should not be in these lockdowns and our children should be in school. But what does our government do? They rely totally on one man – Dr. Anthony Fauci — a man who speaks negativity and has become politically motivated. The stress that has been placed on people is taking its toll. The economic impact is devastating, and businesses are closing to never open again. The governors of these democratic states should be ashamed for they are doing nothing to help the people survive. The damage being done to the children by not being in school is incomprehensible.
Now that we have a vaccine who have the politicians decided to get the vaccine first. We should be giving the vaccine to the teachers first and those most vulnerable like myself. I am over 70 and I am diabetic, but I have not heard anything from the clinic or the VA. The politicians made sure they got the vaccine, and they are saying that blacks should be first because they are underprivileged. I thought the virus was color blind.
The Washington Times reported that COVID-19 will go down as one of the political world’s biggest, most shamefully overblown, overhyped, overly and irrationally inflated and outright deceptively flawed responses to a health matter in American history, one that was carried largely on the lips of medical professionals who have no business running a national economy or government
It is time to tell the politicians that enough is enough. Let us get back to a normal life and stop this nonsense. Rise up and get the restaurants, schools and businesses back open. This nonsense can not continue.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
