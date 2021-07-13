Noise pollution cannot be ignored
Many thanks to The Standard-Journal, and especially Matt Farrand, for such thorough coverage of noise pollution/vehicular noise. Precedents all across the country are being set to control the issue — we do not simply need to “get used to it.”
Although police departments claim shortage of funds, personnel and lack of support from borough councils, actions could be taken to enforce existing laws and ordinances regarding illegal mufflers and excessive speed within borough limits. Action groups are willing to raise funds to help defray costs, citizens would be willing to help the police departments in whatever way possible and signs prohibiting excessive vehicular noise could be posted at entrances to town.
Continuous complaints to borough/state administrations or police departments will raise their awareness to the fact that noise pollution is a serious problem which can no longer be ignored.
If you would like to join our efforts or want more information, please email us at uccanpa@gmail.com.
Paula Christy, Mifflinburg
Joannah McGregor, Mifflinburg
