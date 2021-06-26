“Do not resist one who is evil. But if anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn to them the other also.” (Matthew 5:39)
I once saw the following words on a courthouse, “Might makes right.” I do not believe that might determines right. But might often determines realty, even if it is wrong. And there are far too many examples of that reality.
So when Jesus drew near and saw Jerusalem, “He wept over it, saying, ‘Would that even today you knew the things that make for peace!’” Jesus knew that the days will come when the Jews would revolt against the might of the Romans who now had power over them. I will not quote the terrible results of the Roman response for Jerusalem and her people.(Luke 41-42) Roman might prevailed. Many Jews died, and even the Temple was utterly destroyed.
I have heard many people demanding things to satisfy them for past wrongs. Palestinians who lost land when the Jews won the war with them, following the United Nations proclamation of the nation of Israel and the later Seven Days War. Military Might prevailed in both conflicts. And I doubt the Palestinians will ever get their lost land back.
Racism and slavery have wrongfully deprived Black people of many things over the years. And they talk of reparations for that. But the people who were originally wronged are gone. So they can never receive reparations. And we still have systemic racism in this country, glaringly portrayed in the death of George Floyd. Yet there are those who say the conviction of his killer is not justice, just accountability. Justice would be to have Floyd still alive; but that will never be. So there is only one way to be free, so we can move on from these tragic wrongs. And that is forgiveness.
To resist one who is evil will only make that one more evil. We see this in the backlash against even peaceful protests in laws being proposed to stifle deceit of any sort, despite the Constitutional right to free speech. So don’t expect those who are wrong to even apologize, more or less to make amends. They will not even acknowledge any wrong on their part.
So we can keep nursing our wounds, and demanding things that will unfortunately never be, or we can forgive the wrongs and the people who committed them and move on to deal with the realities that confront us in the present. For there will be a drag on us as long as we cannot let go of the past by forgiving others, and yes even ourselves, as God always forgives us all. For as Jesus said to those who brought him a woman caught committing adultery, “Let him who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” So Jesus did not condemn her, but said to her and to us “do not sin again.’ Of course, we will sin again. So we will all need forgiveness again and again, endlessly.
If we can forgive and even turn the other cheek, we may leave a wrong behind us, so it no longer troubles us. Then we may get on with our life free from the grudges or bitterness which could poison our hearts and minds, and even our whole lives.
