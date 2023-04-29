Oh where, oh where can they be?
It would be embarrassing to admit how my keys get away. But I have had enough friends and relatives lose theirs (and many much younger) that I don’t flinch or turn red. I just pray to find them.
Children of all ages seem to like playing with keys, though I have rarely lost keys due to a grandchild’s play. In recent years, I have a way to find my cell phone, which generally has my auto FOB. I am happy for you if you are able to keep organized with help from the “organization” purses. For me, I fear it would just slow me down while I search every zip and snap pockets.
I know people who put their keys at the same place at all times. Isn’t that a unique idea? Good for you if you do this.
For many of us, it isn’t just keys. I put things down sometimes, and conscientiously think to myself, “I will mentally take a picture of this, so I remember where I put it.” But then I lose the mental picture in the same place I put down my pliers, hammer, photograph or list of things to do.
When I need my watch, my reading glasses, my hearing aids, coffee cup, day planner or BOZE remote, I often walk around the house and garage. I get a lot of exercise this way. That is the time when keeping calm is easy to know, but not easy to do. In which room did I leave my purse? My mother always put hers on the dining room buffet, or on top of the china cupboard. Paul’s mother always put hers on top of the refrigerator. I always put mine where I’m sure I won’t forget. Yep.
I have pondered this dilemma many times. I wonder, seriously, if our brains were created to remember all this “stuff.” It isn’t just the things I named; the list would be similar to an attic full of “treasures” hit by a tornado. We all occasionally look back to simpler times when there were fewer things to remember: fewer rooms, clothes, dishes, tools, toys, games, gadgets and so on.
I have looked for things sometimes for days before finding them. Some things I have never found. Have any of you seen my diamond necklace pendant? It has three small diamond chips in a rectangular gold setting. When I got home one night with a broken chain still hanging around my neck, I searched for weeks. In 1986 I lost the diamond out of my engagement ring. Now that really caused a searching good time. No, it was never found.
Usually, the lost items are found. But not always. I try to leave it in God’s hands, which causes less stress; but I am not always successful. For instance when I need to leave home for an appointment and can’t recall where I put down my FOB after the last appointment.
I try to use special care of my insurance and credit cards. I sincerely pray I will not lose those. It would be a hardship for each of us if someone stole our identity. With many other things on our minds, we should try not to get excited about misplacing things. In order to think clearly, we need to relax so our brain can review previous steps.
Things like furniture, automobiles, possessions, should not be held so tightly. Eventually all things will be gone. The only thing on this earth that is eternal is the human soul. I pray for grace to keep remembering that and to live accordingly.
In the book of Nehemiah the Bible says, “the work is big and large.” And that’s how I feel about the importance of serving the King of Kings. Sometimes misplacing things distracts me, but what I always come back to is that they are just “things.”
There are other matters of much grater importance – eternal things. Like raising family and teaching each one about the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and to love God with all their hearts, strength and minds. Also loving and nurturing dear ones, being kind to others, and giving to ministries and individuals. All this, and more, are the truly important things.
God has called us to do all things as unto the Lord. This is my passion. I pray not to be distracted by things. Not to hold on so tightly. And when my keys, glasses or hearing aides get misplaced, I will not be distracted, but to go to the work. To the work of serving my worthy God of heaven and earth.
Time is getting shorter, let’s keep the important things at the forefront of our lives.
