WASHINGTON — Increasingly, it appears that it may take a phenomenon from the old Democratic Party for the new Republican Party to move beyond its nomination-infatuation with Donald Trump.

It is much forgotten in a party that depends so much on minorities and liberals, but the early front-runner for the 1976 Democratic presidential nomination was the populist, segregationist and racist governor of Alabama, George Corley Wallace. In early poll soundings, he had the support of a loyal core of 27% of Democrats, but he far outpaced other figures contemplating presidential candidacies. Names barely recalled today — George McGovern, Edmund Muskie, Henry Jackson, giants in their time — had scant support. Wallace enthusiasts were energized, party leaders terrorized.

David M. Shribman is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

