My wife is from Central America. As such, she loves making her own tortillas.
To craft the food item, she needs a corn-flour product called Maseca. Over the first four years which my wife lived here, it wasn’t a problem finding Maseca at the Milton-area supermarket where we regularly purchase our groceries.
However, over the last year Maseca has become increasingly difficult to find. The supermarket we regularly visit often doesn’t have it in stock. This is a major problem for my wife, who gets very nervous that she may not be able to make her tortillas if she doesn’t have this ingredient.
On one occasion several months ago, after searching multiple area grocery stores for Maseca, I finally came across four packets of it at a Lewisburg-area supermarket. I purchased all four packets.
Recently, as my wife was again running low on the ingredient, I was stunned to find four packets at the Milton supermarket we regularly visit. I purchased three of the four, realizing I shouldn’t be greedy and should save the other for another person craving the item.
When I returned home from the store that day, the first thing I said to my wife was “there was a miracle at the supermarket today.”
She knew immediately what I was referring to. I found Maseca.
Our struggle to find Maseca is reflective of what’s currently taking place across the nation. Supply chain issues — caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — have resulted in some items becoming incredibly difficult to fine.
The supply chain problems are just one part of a big mess. You’ve probably noticed the cost of everything — from gas to meat — has skyrocketed. Even one store which used to sell all of its products for $1 has upped its prices, to $1.25.
On two consecutive days last week, I received notification that my electric and water rates will both be increasing.
While the cost of nearly everything has sharply risen, I’m guessing the average American has not seen an equal bump in their pay.
So what’s the solution to ending spiraling costs and supply chain problems? I see two options.
One, those in elected positions — on both sides of the aisle — put political agendas and partisanship aside, and work together to fix the country’s problems.
Or two, everyone currently holding elected positions needs to resign and average Americans — not the super wealthy or those backed by wealthy individuals with their own agendas — take over. It’s way past time for the career politicians on both sides of the aisle to step aside, and it’s also time to keep the super wealthy — or those backed by rich individuals and entities — out of political office.
