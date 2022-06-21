There’s a moment when a photo of Milton’s old flood-warning sirens appear on screen, and the high-pitched warning sounds. That moment brought goosebumps to my skin as soon as I saw it.
That’s just one segment of an amazing documentary which The Standard-Journal is set to debut Friday.
“Reflections of Agnes” will debut at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, in a free outdoor screening to be held at the Milton Public Library.
Although I haven’t seen the documentary in its entirety, I have watched many of the interviews included in it, and was able to get a sneak peak at the first 30 minutes of the approximately one-hour production.
“Reflections of Agnes” has been a labor of love being carried out by our staffer Adam Slother over the last six months.
His first attempt at putting together a documentary has turned into a quality true story which magically weaves together the events which unfolded in this community 50 years ago. Peppered with more than 20 interviews, the documentary ties the experiences of those who lived through the flood together in such a manner that the production is a true reflection of an historic event.
Agnes will always be an important part of the history of this community, and many others. In addition to Friday’s documentary screening, that history is also noted in today’s edition of The Standard-Journal.
Inserted inside, you will find our “Reflections of Agnes” publication. While the interviews Adam conducted for the documentary were really good, due to time constraints not every bit of the interviews could be included in the film.
To compensate for that, our staff writers watched the interviews conducted by Adam, and turned them into beautifully written stories for our special publication. Their words and experiences will now live on for generations, in both video and print.
You’ll also find several other Agnes-related features in today’s newspaper. An author I interviewed about a book he wrote on Agnes, Gary Letcher, spoke about the key role newspapers and radio played during the historic flooding event.
Newspapers — particularly locally based ones like The Standard-Journal — continue to be vital to the communities they serve. Newspapers are a key source of recording the history of local communities.
Fifty years from now, on the 100th anniversary of Agnes, staff members at The Standard-Journal and the community at large will likely look back at these pieces to guide their efforts in marking the centennial anniversary of the flood.
As you look at these pieces, I hope you remember the struggles those who lived through Agnes went through. I also hope you see the resiliency of our community, which bounced back from an event that was truly devastating to those who experienced it.
Also remember that Agnes was not just confined to a one-week period in which the river levels rose. It took weeks — even months — to clean up from the disaster. Lives were disrupted, and the community at large was placed on edge. I must question how we would react today if such an event were to occur. Could we bounce back? I would like to think so.
So sit back, read through today’s edition of The Standard-Journal, and take a trip down memory lane, to a time that truly tested the community. And circle 7:30 p.m. Friday on your calendar, make plans to come out to the Milton Public Library, and bring your lawn chairs and blankets as the documentary will be screened outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.