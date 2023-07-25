Looking backwards
I may be stepping across a line, but being an old white guy, one shouldn’t expect more.
Black Americans are being used. The centuries of immeasurable injustices experienced by this segment of our American family are real and undebatable. Yet, some who have anointed themselves Black leaders and their allies are committing brutal and possibly irreparable harm to those they profess to be championing.
Black leadership, those self-anointed and accepted by media as spokespeople for 50 million diverse Americans, have chosen victimization as its tool of self-empowerment and enrichment. For without victims, they have no power.
Their game is looking backward. The history of Black people in America is a part of our family album. It needs to be recognized and discussed. The story isn’t pretty, but it is part of who we are as a nation. Using this history to divide us is counterproductive, and, in my opinion, on the verge of being a hate crime.
Instead of celebrating the advances of social tolerance, liberalism, and understanding across the past five decades these so-called Black leaders delay healing by picking at old scabs. This might be compared to the relative who at a family gathering cannot forgive past disrespect and old offenses no matter the amends offered, or the innocence of new generations. In acting this way, they become self-alienating to the family at large.
Perhaps a step towards family harmony should be an apology to our Black brothers and sisters for the aggreges horrors and slights spanning four centuries. This couldn’t hurt, and something that Congress should consider.
I realize that I’m simplifying the past, but what I am also saying is we have little choice but to live in the future.
Calls for financial reparations seem divisive, or at least undoable for lack of consensus for a path forward. Yet, if we look to the beginning of President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” we find multiple government assistance programs aimed at supporting America’s marginalized individuals and families. Just a few are: Jobs Corps, School Breakfast and Lunch Program, SNAP (Food Stamps), Head Start, Section 8 Housing Voucher Program, Children’s Health Insurance Program as well as various education and job quotas. These are just some government programs that, by some, can be considered reparations.
If we hope for a united future, Black leadership must do what I view as impossible for them. Look inward. The cause of equality would be better served by “leadership” attacking the social breakdown of our inner cities. Generations of Black youth have suffered partly because Black leaders search for perceived societal insults and play to the cameras while Black kids are forgotten, or worse, die in the street.
Bigotry still lives, it comes in all shades and flows in both directions. Some Black leaders’ lifeblood is energized by fanning these flames, real or invented. Their voices are no better than those of white racists but seem socially acceptable. They’re not.
Mike Glazer, Lewisburg
