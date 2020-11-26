Honoring our heroes
Local newspaper readers may have noticed the 19 American flags flying in front of Evangelical Community Hospital. The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary club recently placed them as a way to honor the efforts of the hospital employees and other local healthcare workers who are on the frontlines every day fighting against COVID-19. Our community is very fortunate to have their skills and relentless dedication.
These employees are tired, having been in this fight for nearly a year, and their personal sacrifices impact their families too. We know other local organizations share our appreciation for our Hospital Heroes and we encourage our neighbors to do two things. First, we all must do our own part to reduce the spread of this virus, by adjusting our behaviors and following CDC guidance. In addition, we must not make the jobs harder for these local healthcare and frontline angels.
Second, we hope others will find their own ways to acknowledge and encourage their Hospital Heroes. They need our ongoing support. Send them a hand-written note. Make a donation of some sort to your local hospital. Be kind when meeting with an exhausted healthcare worker. Find a way to help that suits your family or organization.
We’re all part of the same community. Let’s work together and get through the coming months.
Karen Nicholson,
President, Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club
