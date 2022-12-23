It didn’t surprise me when, backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, Father Thomas Joseph White began telling me that while he enjoyed touring with his band the Hillbilly Thomists, which consists of musical friars, he enjoys writing more. When not playing banjo in Nashville, White is the rector of the Angelicum in Rome; the school’s most famous alumnus is Pope John Paul II. His latest book is an authoritative study of the Holy Trinity.

Father White is a founding member of the Hillbilly Thomists, which came about when he brought his banjo out just for fun at religious gatherings. Slowly, friars who had professional music backgrounds joined him and they got serious, and even hit the Billboard charts.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book “A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living.” She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan’s pro-life commission in New York, and is on the board of the University of Mary She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

