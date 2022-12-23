Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 37F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 5F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.