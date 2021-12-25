Redistricting is a hot topic and the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission has published a preliminary plan for redistricting in the commonwealth. Maps, and even methods for citizen input can be found at www.redistricting.state.pa.us/.
Redistricting is a tough task under any circumstance, but in these heated, hyper-partisan times, the work is increasingly thankless. There's no map that will please, or appease, everyone.
That said, you need to look at what has been proposed. None of the Pa. House districts among our readership will look the same. As proposed, the 108th, represented by Lynda Schlegel-Culver, will consist of the northern end of Northumberland County and the entirety of Montour County.
The 107th, represented by Kurt Masser, will include the southern portion of Northumberland County and the western fourth of Schuylkill County.
The 85th, represented by David Rowe, as proposed will look little like it is currently configured. All of Snyder County and slivers of Mifflin and Juniata counties are cobbled together with the only section of Union County represented being a carveout of Lewisburg.
The remainder of Union County would join eastern Lycoming County — with Williamsport carved out as the 83rd — and all of tiny Sullivan County to comprise the 84th District, currently represented by Joe Hamm. So the district would stretch from western Union County all the way north and east to Laporte.
The 109th, represented by David Millard, would be all of Columbia County.
Legislative districts are to represent between 63,000 and 67,000 residents and the commission did a good job keeping districts pretty close in terms of population numbers. As proposed, each of our legislative districts would gain anywhere from 700 to over 2,000 residents.
Some of the map looks rather odd, especially the split of Mifflin and Juniata counties nearby. Splitting Union and Snyder, which share court and aging services seems a step too far, but overall this is what you're going to have to expect in a small, rural area.
All it does for someone like me is reiterate the need to reduce the size of the legislature. If the goal is to keep districts at about 67,000 or fewer residents, one has to ask why?
What would David Rowe do differently than Kurt Masser or Lynda Schlegel-Culver in the House? What would the retiring David Millard do any differently than Joe Hamm?
Look at their records. Not much. Certainly not on issues of concern to local voters.
Consider it. How different is the average voter in Hughesville than that of Paxinos. Are the concerns of someone in Benton that much different than someone in Mount Pleasant Mills?
Keeping Lewisburg in a district with Selinsgrove — two college towns — and carving out Williamsport was wise. Beyond that, large swaths of rural central Pennsylvanians are fairly closely aligned in political ideology and views pertaining to local governance.
Let's be honest. You could take the counties of Northumberland, Montour and Columbia and lump them into one Pa. district and get good representation from any of those currently serving those districts - Masser, Culver and Millard as currently constructed. The collective population of those three counties is over 180,000.
I'm not suggesting House districts need to be that large, but it's not lunacy. Senate districts as constructed average 260,000 residents.
Cutting the legislature would benefit residents in terms of salaries, pensions and benefits lawmakers are granted. When it comes to representation, it's hard to argue that rural areas of central Pa. would be adversely impacted. If anything, it may curtail some of the influence in larger, urban areas.
All that said, we encourage you to take a look at the proposed maps.
Redistricting is going to generate all sorts of commentary from media, lawmakers and pundits. Sadly, the need to reduce the size of Pa.'s bloated legislature will largely be ignored... again.
