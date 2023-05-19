When Jeff Gordon claimed the victory in the final NASCAR Cup series race held at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sept. 29, 1996, most NASCAR fans assumed it would be the last time the series would ever compete at the track.
Speedway Motorsports had purchased the facility, with the intention of moving its two race weekends to the New Hampshire and Las Vegas motor speedways.
North Wilkesboro’s first Cup race was staged Oct. 16, 1949, with Bob Flock claiming the victory. The track became a staple on the schedule, with many star drivers spanning several generations winning there, including Buck Baker, Junior Johnson, Lee Petty, Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, Terry Labonte, Rusty Wallace and Mark Martin.
As the years passed, and the track became overgrown with weeds and trees, all hope of a return of racing to the facility all but evaporated.
In 2021, Speedway Motorsports was awarded a slice of $40 million in COVID-19 relief funds allocated to three North Carolina race tracks. The other two to share in the funding were Charlotte Motor Speedway and Rockingham Speedway.
As a result, Speedway Motorsports announced plans to revitalize the North Wilkesboro facility into an event venue, and race track.
As part of the track’s revival, the speedway last year hosted some regional stock car racing events.
A race Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in drew a capacity crowd of 20,000 spectators. Suddenly, the dormant track started roaring back to life.
Then came the announcement almost no one expected, the 2023 NASCAR All-Star race would be hosted at the track. The NASCAR Cup series would make its long anticipated — but never expected to occur — return to the track.
It’s absolutely brilliant for NASCAR to stage its All-Star race at historic venues. This weekend’s race will bring new life into the economy of an economically depressed area, and should give longtime NASCAR fans a reason to be reenergized about the track.
The race will be historic for other reasons, as North-Wilkesboro will become the fifth-different venue to host NASCAR’s All-Star race. It joins Charlotte, Atlanta, Bristol and Texas on that list.
I would like to see NASCAR continue to move theAll-Star race around to historic venues, with North Wilkesboro becoming a regular stop every few years.
In the interim years, the track should continue to hold races for the NASCAR truck and Xfinity series. Speedway Motorsports reinvestment in the track will help the company’s bottom line, and will be a boon to an economically depressed region of North Carolina.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.