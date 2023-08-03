I went to see the movie Sound of Freedom today with some friends. I came away from that movie saddened, disgusted and angry. It was a very emotional presentation of how sick society has become. When I got home, I sat down to write this letter to editor and in doing so I conducted my own research on the internet. Trafficking of humans (especially children) is surpassing drugs because drugs are used once and done while human trafficking is used and reused.

Here are some of the numbers I discovered in my research. Gender and age profile of victims detected globally: 59% Women — 14% Men — 17% Girls and 10% were Boys. Traffickers profit at the expense of their victim and prey on people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities, exploiting them for their own profits at a worldwide staggering estimate of 27.6 million victims. Published in Forbes, the annual business of trafficking globally generated an estimated $150 billion in profits according to the International Labor Organization (ILO).

