So, where did this summer go? It’s coming to an end! As we are finishing a two-week vacation, Miss Donna (founder) and I are reflecting on what an exciting summer this has been. Looking at eight Vacation Bible Schools, block parties, and the SafeKIDZ program at the puppet home, has brought a BIG smile to our faces.
Literally, we are jumping for joy and Miss Lisa (general manager) has joined us in jumping (not as high though) as we are. God has been so good to us!
Come along and smile with us! In eight VBS programs we met over 415 children, youth, and adults. Approximately 276 of them asked Jesus to change their hearts and help them be more like him. “I Wanna be Like Jesus” became the ultimate favorite at the end of each session. With a smile on each face and joy in their voices, they sang with all their hearts. God has been so good to us!
And then there were the 254 campers who visited throughout the summer! Their comments, smiles and excitement were more than we expected.
So, let’s move on to September. I know my curls will be jumping again! Just look! On Saturday, Sept. 9, we will have our SafeKIDZ free puppet program at 1 p.m., followed by free popcorn and all the activity rooms open until 4:30 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 15, join us for our Family Fun night with free pizza, crafts and games from 5:30-8 p.m. Then on Saturday, Sept. 16 we are closed to travel to present a block party at the Port Royal UMC. On Sunday, Sept. 17, we will be presenting a church service at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Muncy. Oh, but on Saturday, Sept. 23, stop by our French fry stand during the Watsontown Yard Sales. We are on the corner of Main and Third (by the First National Bank). That’s all Miss Lisa has given us so far. The phone continues to ring. God is so good to us!
We want to give God the glory for the great things He has done, is doing and will do. He sees our hearts to serve and the passion to go where He leads us. Through these difficult economic times, He has been faithful to us. Donor gifts come at just the right time. What an encouragement. Volunteers have been so faithful during the summer and our monthly SafeKIDZ programs. Now, we pray for grants that have been written to be accepted. Our building needs a mural. Those who have seen the drawings of the proposal are excited. They believe it will draw children, youth, and adults to the activities inside so they can express their creativity in a positive environment. Can you say with us, “God is so good to us!”
Until next time, keep smiling. God gave you that smile, and He loves when you show yours to others. Thank you for your prayers, too.
Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.