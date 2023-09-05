So, where did this summer go? It’s coming to an end! As we are finishing a two-week vacation, Miss Donna (founder) and I are reflecting on what an exciting summer this has been. Looking at eight Vacation Bible Schools, block parties, and the SafeKIDZ program at the puppet home, has brought a BIG smile to our faces.

Literally, we are jumping for joy and Miss Lisa (general manager) has joined us in jumping (not as high though) as we are. God has been so good to us!

Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.