The name of the person who came up with the idea for glass windows has been lost to history. However, it’s very likely that not long after the windows were installed another discovery was made. Whenever you wash windows, it’s bound to rain soon.

The automobile’s invention led to another discovery. Washing one of those “new-fangled horseless carriages” was as effective as window washing in causing a rain storm.

