The name of the person who came up with the idea for glass windows has been lost to history. However, it’s very likely that not long after the windows were installed another discovery was made. Whenever you wash windows, it’s bound to rain soon.
The automobile’s invention led to another discovery. Washing one of those “new-fangled horseless carriages” was as effective as window washing in causing a rain storm.
Of course, there are other examples of this type of thing. Just ask the parents of a toddler who have spent hours tidying up the house while their child is with grandma. After waving good-bye to grandma, they turn around to the see that their neat home looks like it got hit by a toy tornado.
Some people get upset when something they cleaned is only that way for a short time. They like things “just so.” However, there is a different perspective. You cannot refrain from cleaning something because it will probably just get dirty again.
After all, we face the same situation with trying to keep our soul clean. We recognize that when we do wrong, feel badly about it and then make our peace with God. Many faiths do this through personal prayer, while we Catholics reconcile with God formally through the sacrament of reconciliation.
All of us sin when we break God’s two greatest commandments – to love God with all our heart, mind, soul and strength and to love others as we do ourselves. All our sins go against one or both of these twin laws of love.
We have two choices. We can recognize what we have done wrong, confess our sins and strive to do better. Our soul will be clean, but probably will get dirty sooner rather than later. The second alternative is to just ignore sin. After all, the soul will soon be dirty again.
We just have to keep cleaning it to see that the love of the forgiveness of the Son of God shines through the clear window of a once-soiled soul.
