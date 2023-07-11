Just another politician

Shapiro, like so many politicians, showed his true colors when he backed down from funding school choice. School choice was paramount when he was campaigning for the governor’s job. He promised the people that he would promote school choice, giving people a chance to select what school they want their children to attend so that they could get a better education, rather than relying on public schools.

