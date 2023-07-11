Shapiro, like so many politicians, showed his true colors when he backed down from funding school choice. School choice was paramount when he was campaigning for the governor’s job. He promised the people that he would promote school choice, giving people a chance to select what school they want their children to attend so that they could get a better education, rather than relying on public schools.
He caved into Randi Weingarten, president of the American federation of teachers. Why? One can speculate that he has his eyes on being president of the United States and he’ll need the teachers union support. Is he a governor for the people or is he a governor for special interests and himself?
Politicians who make promises on the campaign trail need to keep those promises and be held accountable when they break them. There is a process called recall and we the people need to start enforcing that process when they break a promise and lie to us. They could remain in office, even after a recall, if the people are stupid enough to reelect them, just like California did. Hopefully the message would be sent loud and clear that the people are not going to stand for it, even though the California governor got more bold and arrogant.
We the people need to smarten up when it comes to politics. Pay more attention to who is running, what they are saying, and research their background. You can find out a lot on the internet — use it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.