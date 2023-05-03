Commencement season is upon us. And if I were giving one of the addresses this year, I’d begin with a quote from William F. Buckley Jr.: “We are basket cases of ingratitude, so many of us.”

That’s one of the National Review founder’s most memorable quotes, as far as I’m concerned. In a 1988 speech, he said: “Our offense ... is that of the Westerner, rich or poor, learned or ignorant, who accepts without any thought the patrimony we all enjoy, those of us who live in the Free World.”

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book “A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living.” She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan’s pro-life commission in New York, and is on the board of the University of Mary. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

