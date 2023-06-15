The Class of 2023: In their own words

Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Warrior Run High School valedictorian Allie Zaktansky.
Good Evening. Warrior Run faculty, teachers, school board members, family.
A special shoutout to my mom and dad, friends, and the Class of 2023. I would like to invite you all to take the time to consider the key to happiness. Seriously, take a moment and reflect. How does one truly achieve happiness? Perhaps you are thinking of things like money, passions, peace, gratitude, health, freedom, or success. But, the true answer to this question can be found by looking within your row to see your family and friends, or, by looking around the whole auditorium to see our community. While the ideas mentioned before do carry weight, it does not rival the fact that it is proven that relationships are the key to healthy human thriving. The relationships that we have created and the community that we’ve built during our time at Warrior Run has allowed us to learn the value of community and how we can carry it into our futures.
Our relationships with the people around us is what cultivates the amazing community we have. Some of the trademarks of our community include collaboration, support, celebration, and security. In my time here, I have seen countless means of support and collaboration between our community and our school to put on events like the Special Education Field Day, this year’s Trunk or Treat event, and our recent Senior Procession to celebrate with every senior on this stage tonight in all that they have accomplished. The community has also rallied together in remembering Hunter Beck Reynolds, holding jersey days that have solicited participants all across the falley, speaking truth to the statement “if you can dream it, Defenders can do it.” We have seen Defenders go on to state level competitions in their athletics, with the girls cross country team, the wrestling team, Hannah Rabb on the golf team, and a variety of our track and field athletes. In each of these, the community has shown their support, celebration, and pride when our Defenders bring home gold, throwing community parades for our state champions. We also realized this year that the stands in our newly built stadium did not nearly hold everyone who came out to see our football team clench their first win in three years, showing how excited the community was to see the new facility as well as support the team, cheerleaders, and marching band. I have also seen a wave of support for our new unified bocce ball team, especially as we hosted the regional tournament in which our team took second place. Furthermore, I believe that this community provides a sense of security that is not common. It’s rare that you graduate with the same students that were in your kindergarten class, and yet many of us are seated next to members of our kindergarten class now. There’s a part of our small, rural community that will always be here as a home to you. Parents, would you please raise your hand if you graduated from Warrior Run High School? As I look around at all of you, I see so many of your hands raised. I don’t believe that so many of you would have stuck around to see your own kids graduate from this school if you didn’t feel rooted and at home in this community.
Tonight, we recognize that many of us are embarking on different paths as we face the future, in which we may be leaving the comfort of our hometown. We have grown up here in this close-knit community where we often have ties with so many others around us. This is the hard part; trying to take the aspects that we’ve learned from the safety of our community as we go out into the world, where it might be scary, because it’s inevitably different from where we came from. While right now, we might be eager to get out and see the world, at some point, I hope we all get to realize how special it is here at Warrior Run. It certainly isn’t everywhere that you get to celebrate graduation by driving your tractor to school. And when we ever want to return, we know that traditions and events like the Turbotville carnival and Heritage Days will always be here. The community that we desire can not be consumed, but needs to be created. But how do we create community?
To create community, we need to focus first on our relationships with others. As we move into the next phase of our lives, perhaps in a new place and with new people, it can be daunting to find your people and build your community right away. As I reflect on my experience transferring to this school and having to meet new people, I think about what it took to cultivate the relationships that I have today. It required me to step out of my comfort zone and take initiative in meeting others. Once you meet new people, it takes authenticity in sharing who you are, but also open-mindedness in learning about someone else, similarly to our Watsontown and Turbotville classes joining together as we entered fifth grade as one class. When trying to connect with new people, the most important things to remember are empathy, trust, vulnerability, and support. When you are able to find balance between sharing and listening, like in class seminars, as well as giving and receiving, like how we learned to give during Teacher Appreciation Week, you are on your way to promoting healthier relationships around you.
Once you have established relationships, this is where you put in the work to establish community. The key steps to building community are outreach and participation, initiative and communication, vulnerability, and growth. So reach out! Expand the horizons of your relationships and make new friends wherever you go. Take initiative to make others feel loved and valued. In the same way that we have encouraged our teams through enthusiastic student sections, encourage and uplift one another, and just as we have rallied together to collect and distribute cans of food during the Thanksgiving Food Drive, give generously and look out for the people around you. Lastly, be real and expect growth. Your communities will grow and evolve as the people within it evolve and change. Just like we’ve all experienced growth from our freshman year selves, like finally figuring out what side of the hallway to walk down, moving forward is natural and doesn’t have to be scary. In the same way, it’s important that as you grow, that your community supports you and spurs you on to being the best version of yourself.
Parents, teachers, friends, and family, thank you for being that community that has built us up and supported us these first eighteen years of our lives. Your influence can not be undone and your outreach has been unmatched. We hope to be this community for others as we leave this school and follow our own paths. Each of us have our own memories or events from our time here in which the community has surrounded us, that we will never forget. It might be the marching band playing the soundtrack to our Friday nights, riding through Watsontown in the Homecoming parade, being adopted in Smiles for Seniors, or putting up a good fight against the faculty in the Senior vs. Faculty Basketball Game. No matter what event you might all be thinking of and remembering, you are able to almost always connect it back to the community surrounding this school. We would be hard pressed to remember an event that Crista Confair hasn’t been in attendance to generously give her time and talents to capture our memories through photos. Because of so many things like this, I don’t believe that our school would be what it is without the wonderful community surrounding it. Remember their influence in our lives and go be this support for others.
Be kind and love others well, as it’s one of our greatest purposes here on earth. Thank you.
