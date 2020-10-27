Pennsylvania is staring at a fiscal cliff.
It’s easy but perilous to ignore state budget minutiae amid a contentious presidential election. Right now is when the state budget needs the most sunlight. That’s always tough to find in Harrisburg, which makes lawmakers’ abbreviated schedule particularly risky.
After the shutdown in March, revenues cratered, and Harrisburg passed a five-month budget that flat-funded most state agencies (except education). It bought time to get a clearer economic picture, and for the federal government to provide fiscal relief for state and local governments.
That federal help never came, and our budget expires at the end of November. If we don’t start looking at the budget in a new way, this recovery could be slower and more painful than the one that followed the 2008 Great Recession.
First, we can’t keep throwing money into the same old buckets. COVID has forced a radical realignment of priorities, and Pennsylvania’s budget should reflect that. Industries across the commonwealth have not fared equally — restaurants and hospitality have suffered mightily, for example. Arts and culture organizations are looking at a year or more of virtually no income. More than a million Pennsylvanians could be facing eviction come January. Targeted stimulus spending could help, but any flat budget ignores the radical shifts that a COVID and post-COVID economy demands.
Second, the state needs to be more transparent about what cuts we’re likely to see if federal help doesn’t come soon and to give Pennsylvanians a clearer voice in the process. That transparency was lacking when the five-month budget passed in June. State law requires that Pennsylvania balance its budget, and yet we’re currently looking at an approximately $4.5 billion deficit. Compare that with the Great Recession deficit of 2008-09, when a $3.2 billion deficit was offset with more than $1.2 billion in federal recovery dollars. If Congress doesn’t pass a relief package that includes help for states and municipalities, services will be cut, and state government won’t be able to deliver vital help when people need it most.
Finally, the state needs new revenue. If Republicans retain control of either the U.S. Senate or the White House, federal relief is no more likely to come than it has been in the last seven months. Even if Democrats win both, relief is unlikely to come before February. So lawmakers in Harrisburg must find new revenue and fast. Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed marijuana legalization, which would help, but so far Republican lawmakers say it’s a nonstarter. The alternative? Absurdly, earlier this month, the Senate held a hearing on a bill that would expand gaming. That lawmakers still default to this tired alternative does not bode well. They should also be challenged on their insistence on holding onto a $172 million surplus in their own budget.
The usual tricks and sleights of hand that comprise many budget seasons are not going to cut it this time. Without radical transparency and a willingness to consider innovative funding sources, lawmakers will doom this recovery to be longer and more painful than the last one.
— The Philadelphia Inquirer
———
Supreme Court shows importance of a single vote
Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s Sept. 17 ruling on mail-in ballots. The state high court ruled that ballots cast by mail could be counted if they were received as late as 5 p.m. Nov. 6, three days after the polls open and close, bearing a postmark before 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
It was not a decision made by arguments heard and arguments won. It was a decision made by default. The nine-seat court split down the center.
Four justices — John Roberts, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor — rejected the state Republicans’ request to throw a roadblock in front of the Pennsylvania ruling. Four others — Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas — wanted to stop accepting the ballots when the polls closed.
The tie was essentially broken by the ghost of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With her seat empty since her September death, there was no tip to a majority, obligating the court to let the case go, just as it would have if she was there to voice her opinion.
This might seem like a precursor of the rest of the court’s decisions until a new member — likely Judge Amy Coney Barrett — dons a black robe. It’s not.
It’s a metaphor for the Nov. 3 election.
People read the information. They weighed their options. They took positions.
And when it was all said and done, the vote that swayed the final result was the vote that wasn’t cast. The one that couldn’t be counted.
According to the Federal Election Commission, there were 6,165,478 votes cast in Pennsylvania for the 2016 presidential race. That was about 60% of the voting-age population of the state’s 12 million people. The state went for Trump by a difference of fewer than 45,000 votes. Millions were of voting age but didn’t register.
Everyone has a tendency to focus on what swayed the people who picked one candidate over the other. What had the bigger impact was the ballots that weren’t cast.
Every ballot should be cast. Whether Democrat or Republican or if someone wants to write in a vote for Captain America, that choice should be made because not voting is a choice in itself. It doesn’t choose the status quo. It opts for apathy — a stunning lack of interest that can have a lingering impact.
And that is why it is important to count the ballots that are cast. All of them.
Because a decision should be made by the people who took the time to make the choice — not the people who didn’t participate.
— Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
———
2nd lady attack: Pa. at its worst
The best and worst of Pennsylvania were on display recently — and there’s no guarantee the former eclipsed the latter.
Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was running a quick errand at a Braddock-area market last Sunday when she was verbally accosted by a customer. The woman insulted the Brazilian-born second lady, saying “you don’t belong here” while repeatedly spitting out the n-word.
This kind of hate has become all too prevalent in recent years, in Pennsylvania and around the country. From verbal assaults to unwarranted police calls to acts of violence and aggression, people of color have been under unrelenting and increasingly hostile attack.
That the perpetrators are almost always white makes it hard to ignore the underlying — or, in the case of the woman who accosted Fetterman, downright explicit — racism and xenophobia that are at the root of this embittered, emboldened behavior.
What gives a person the idea that they have a right to insult a stranger? Tune in to a conservative media outlet. Take a gander at the feeds trending on social media. Check out the president’s Twitter account. You won’t get far without encountering hateful, divisive content.
Too often, those words and images provide the spark that ignites outbursts of ugliness. Even worse: the perpetrators often revel in their loathsome displays of ignorance.
“She didn’t hide from it,” Fetterman told CNN in describing her assailant, whom she briefly recorded on her phone. “I think people are more comfortable now being so bold in their bigotry or their hatred.”
What’s to be done?
The second lady has countered this ignorant and unprovoked attack with her characteristic grace and class. That’s hardly surprising. She has been a vocal advocate for the underrepresented for most of her public life.
A naturalized American citizen and mother of three, Fetterman has made it her mission to assist those in need: a Braddock-based free grocery store for low-income families, the 412 Food Rescue program that directs surplus foods to the hungry, programs like For Good PGH that oversee community-improvement initiatives — all while promoting inclusiveness, advocating for immigrants, and speaking out for victims’ rights. She even made the swimming pool at the lieutenant governor’s official residence available to non-profits and summer camp kids after the couple opted not to live in the mansion.
Fetterman’s assailant bellowed, “you don’t belong here”? Not only does she belong here, Gisele Fetterman is exactly the type of caring, community-building contributor Pennsylvania needs here.
She should not be abused while running a chore. No one should.
Pennsylvania has some soul-searching to do. Why do we feel entitled to hurl insults at strangers who look, act, believe, or behave differently than we do? Why do we feel it necessary to turn public-health guidelines like wearing masks into pointless, life-threatening displays of public peevishness? Why is it OK to display emblems of hate and terrorism from our flagpoles and bumpers? How do any of these acts make life better not only for society as a whole but the individual?
Pennsylvania can do better. So can America.
Our media and elected officials have been setting a bad example, either by actively participating in messaging and behavior that divides us or by supinely acquiescing to it. Most of us aren’t acting on it but too many of us aren’t stepping in to curtail those who are.
Stung as she was, Gisele Fetterman modeled a responsible, even respectful, response. She shouldn’t have to. No target of racial or bigoted attacks should. They’ve already been victimized. They need and deserve public support.
Pennsylvania is better than a hateful, unprovoked assault on a community leader. Let’s prove it.
— The York Dispatch
