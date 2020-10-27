A week from today, Americans across the country will flock to the polls in what may become one of the greatest turnouts for a presidential elections in history. Millions have already cast their votes.
As polarized as we are right now, change is inevitable. That change may, or may not, come at the top of the ticket. The makeup of the US Senate is clearly in play and tensions are high here, and across the country.
Change is nothing new in American politics. The way we react to that change could very well be in question, though, and that is new. In the early ‘90s, college-educated Americans tilted to the Republican Party. That has since flipped and the Democrats control that voting bloc.
Black Americans voted with the Grand Old Party through the 1930s, then flipped to Democrats and have largely remained there ever since.
Democrats once had a stronghold on the labor vote, and that of non-college-educated men, but that too is longer the case. It’s now a largely Republican-held group.
Ten years from now, these trends may stay the course, or flip yet again.
Regardless who, or for which party you tend to vote, your decision Tuesday will be impactful. Pennsylvania is without a doubt one of the most crucial battleground states this election cycle.
Another alarming trend further illustrating the divide our two-party system has sowed is the theft and destruction of political signs, as well as overt, and often rather subtle, actions meant to intimidate.
Clearly, this is not something Americans should embrace, or endorse. Without a voice, without freedom of speech, little else matters.
This newspaper doesn’t endorse candidates. We choose to spotlight those on the ballot in local elections and allow you to make the choice you think is best based on the information you have.
It is my personal hope that those of you casting a ballot Tuesday will do so without the chaos of recent weeks, months and years clouding your decision. This election will impact the next four years, and beyond.
Our children and their children will live with the decisions that will be made by lawmakers at the state and federal level we choose to elect on Tuesday.
It’s not a decision to be taken lightly.
