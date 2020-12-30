Looking back on the year that was 2020, COVID-19 dominates the discussion.
However, there was plenty more to 2020 that showed us as Central Pennsylvanians, and Americans, that we have a lot to learn about one another.
Never did I ever think that as a journalist in a small town I’d cover an event where people would face one another across a narrow strip of roadway, several of whom were armed with assault rifles and ammunition belts.
The vision of a man standing with arms folded and an AR-15 draped over his shoulder won’t soon leave me. It’s something you’d expect to see on the streets of a third-world country, a country where people live in fear. It happened in Watsontown.
No one could have dreamed such an event would have taken place a few short years ago. In addition to a few armed citizens, there were others who shouted obscenities and what can be described only as extreme hateful sentiments at those on the opposing curb. It was startling, and disturbing.
The hatred was palpable.
While the event was unnerving, local police presence provided a bit of comfort. All the armed people did, while espousing a desire to protect local business — which was never under any sort of threat — was put undue pressure on local law enforcement.
———
COVID-19 mitigation measures will be debated for decades to come as people look back and reflect on that which appeared to work, and that which failed. In real time, it’s hard to know whether measures were right or wrong. Plenty feel the mitigation measures over the last nine months went too far.
It’s hard to agree wholeheartedly with that fact given the large number of our seniors who lost their lives in area nursing homes over the last weeks and months. The truth of the matter is these residents of nursing homes didn’t develop COVID-19 on their own. They were infected when the disease was brought into the facilities, either by asymptomatic staff or someone who knowingly went to work with symptoms and violated protocol.
Yet there remains a core segment of society that bristles at any suggestion that masks, when coupled with social distancing, are effective protection from the virus that in just over nine months has claimed over 330,000 Americans, nearly the number of American soldiers killed in four years of combat in World War II.
Government has made little sense at times. While pushing mitigation measures that effect small, local businesses like restaurants and gyms, big-box retail stores remain packed with shoppers and have faced little to no restriction other than the suggestion that masks be worn and trafficways be created. None of those mitigation measures are enforced, though local restaurants and gyms face fines for bucking mitigation measures.
Through it all, there’s been no leadership from the president, who himself dealt with a bout of COVID-19. Were it not for a team of doctors no average American would ever have access to, the president likely would have fared far worse with the virus, yet he continued to ignore the pandemic which created a sharp divide in American perception of COVID-19.
———
We are divided, and there’s little doubt as to how that division deepened over recent months and years.
We all have a role in bridging the gap. Political correctness has certainly gone too far in recent years, and even over the last decades.
However, there are plenty who think American freedom has no bounds. It does, and always has.
As we look ahead to many challenges in 2021, let us remember what those in the Greatest Generation taught us: Selfless service and sacrifice in times of need benefits the greater good, that of all Americans.
For some of us, our mothers and grandmothers taught us to be kind, and treat others as we would want to be treated.
Those simple adages can go a long way toward healing some pretty deep wounds we’re nursing.
