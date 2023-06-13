The Class of 2023: In their own words

Maria Darrup

Editors note: Throughout the coming weeks, The Standard-Journal will be running the speeches delivered by speakers at high school ceremonies for the Class of 2023. Today, Mifflinburg Area High School valedictorian Maria Darrup.

Hello everyone. I would like to begin by acknowledging the important people I have the privilege of speaking to this evening, starting with those of you in the bleachers. You are our family and friends. You are our supporters, our motivators, and our first home. Moving to the people on the floor, our teachers and administrators, you have given us a second home, within the school system. You are the ones who have expanded our minds, challenged us, rewarded and reprimanded us. We are thankful for all of you and the work you have put in to mold us into socially acceptable beings and productive members of our community. And here we are, the Class of 2023, the alleged socially acceptable and productive community members and, of course, the most important group of people that must be acknowledged tonight.

