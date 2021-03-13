K.I.S.S.
K.I.S.S. is a great acronym that means Keep It Simple Stupid. If ever there was a time it applied, it is now.
Our state and local organizations have turned registering for the COVID vaccine into this monolithic, internet-driven screw up! Good luck trying to get online and get an appointment, especially if you are a senior citizen.
Even if you can drill down to the registration page, you are notified no registrations are being accepted until they have a supply of vaccine. Oh yes, and try calling when the vaccines are available, you’ll need an act of God to get through.
I thought I got through on EV’s phone registration. It took 28 attempts to get through, and I was on hold one hour and 46 minutes before my call was dropped.
Let’s make this a whole lot easier. For instance, say you go to something like CR Hospital com. You open this page and in big letters COVID Vaccine Registration appears. You open this page and your registration form is there. Make sure you have enough entries to cover multiple people, elderly parents, their children and spouses. Make it on a first-come, first-serve basis. When you turn comes up you get a call and or email giving you a time and date.
Remember K.I.S.S.
Randy Straub,
New Columbia
———
Best is yet to come
Thank you Democrats for passing the $1.9 trillion relief package. Future generations will be saddled with an increased tax liability.
I do agree with some aspects of the bill, such as help for unemployed, $300 on top of unemployment, plus the $1,400 for those earning under $75,000, help for businesses, all aimed at middle- and low-income earners, all much needed, and, of course, the vaccine.
All of this amounted to 9% of the $1.9 trillion approved, but the rest of it? "Come on man." Where's their heads? Did you read who got money?
Some time ago, I wrote a letter asking any congressman or senator to step up and sponsor my bill. The response was zero, as expected. What I suggested was each bill carry its own House number and the description would be on that one subject and that subject only. Nothing would be added in.
Anything non-related would carry its own House bill number and it would end addition to bills.
Tell me who read the $1.9 trillion bill in its entirety.
Oh well, it's done and we all will have to pay the price. Did you see where the billions of dollars were going?
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer
