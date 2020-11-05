We learn something new on a near daily basis when it comes to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Response to the virus has been all over the place, not completely unexpected as it is a novel virus. However, as we begin to learn more, it would seem less likely we see such random decisions.
No matter what you hear, there seems to be no chance another shutdown will occur. Barring tragedy, it just won’t fly with Americans, no matter what state you live in. Tragedy, too, seems toothless in today’s society.
Everyone is tired of the pandemic. Everyone is tired of masking, distancing and other restrictions.
Schools are fighting to stay open as cases break out in small numbers. Few schools have been spared. Postseason football was paused at Montoursville — a state-championship caliber program — then reengaged after a vote by the school board in the wee hours of the morning.
It is football after all.
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again here — If your school is going to allow for football, field hockey, soccer, cross country and other fall sports, it’s hard to justify not allowing other extra-curricular activities.
Some local schools have not made decisions regarding the school musicals. Why?
Again, if your school’s football team suited up, there’s no reason those students wishing to take part in a musical cannot do so. Just as with football and other fall sports, student thespians can opt out if they so choose.
Not giving them the chance makes no sense — no sense at all. That is, if you allowed the boys onto the football field.
Everyone wants our children safe. This column is not advocating any sort of irresponsible behavior.
However, we see the double standard that exists if schools allow for football, soccer and other close-contact fall sports, but exclude, or limit, the opportunity for students to take part in other safely staged extra-curricular activities.
Many schools have adopted new formats for such extra-curricular activities. Kudos to those advisors and students.
Those of you elected to school boards across the region have a responsibility to ensure your districts allow for safe, responsible participation in activities that enrich students’ experiences.
That is not limited to football, or any other sport.
