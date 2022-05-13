Monday, May 16, was Older Adult Mental Health Awareness Day, an opportunity to spotlight the mental health services needs of an often overlooked, underserved population.
Older adults tend to be more socially isolated than other age groups, which can lead to feelings of loneliness and depression and ultimately a decrease in health status. These feelings can significantly impact a senior’s mental and physical health and result in loss of life.
Older adults need easy access to mental health and substance use disorder services. Here at the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc., we see the need for service delivery at all levels, such as assessment, care management, protective services, caregiver support programs, housing, transportation, and meal delivery. Barriers to access are many, and some are very complex. They include stigma, denial, lack of information/knowledge, personal financial limitations, regulatory barriers, limited funding, waiting lists, and biases about older adults.
One common myth is that depression is a normal, inevitable part of aging. It’s not, and depression can often be treated successfully. Another myth is that suicide is only an issue among young people. The fact is that while older adults comprise just 12% of the population, they make up approximately 18% of suicides. According to the National Council on Aging, men 65 and older face the highest overall rate of suicide.
The good news is that systems exist to address these barriers. We need to work together to create better linkages so that older Pennsylvanians can easily access services. On Older Adult Mental Health Awareness Day and every day, let’s be aware and take action on behalf of ourselves or an older adult in our life. Your local Area Agency on Aging can help. Call us.
Holly L. Kyle, executive director
Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc.
