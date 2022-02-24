School districts can collaborate more
For many years I sat in meetings with regional business and industry representatives and heard them speak to their workforce needs. As a school superintendent, I tried to listen and determine ways that our schools could help. There were many things we tried to do, but one of the most important needs for the workforce in our region was implementing as many vocational training programs for our students as possible. These programs are approved by the Pa. Department of Education using Chapter 339 regulations.
The state government believes that these approved programs are so important to the Pa. economy, that if the home school district where a student resides does not offer a particular approved program, then that student may attend a school that does offer it and the home school has to pay for the vocational program and the transportation to get there.
With that as a background, about 10 years ago, as the superintendent representing Central Columbia School District, I spoke up in a meeting held at CMVT attended by the superintendents from Benton, Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville, Millville and Southern Columbia and the executive director at
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech. My discussion focused on my thinking that the future of education would involve more options for students, not less; more choice for parents and students, not less; and a greater need for fiscal responsibility, not less. My thinking was that, in order to provide high quality and varied programs for our students in this region, that the schools needed to work together to share students and effectively utilize resources necessary to create the economies of scale needed to provide the programs while being fiscally responsible. In a rural school, it is difficult to have enough students to justify financially the investment in some programs... but if we drew from students from seven high schools, the economies of scale could be met.
Specifically, I suggested that we create two things... one was a program that added to and did not duplicate the 17 approved vocational programs at CMAVTS by adding approved programs at each area high school. If each school created one to three approved vocational programs that did not overlap and then opened those programs to students from around the region, students and parents would have a wide range of educational options, while also utilizing the entire region’s enrollment to fund the necessary space, equipment, curriculum and staffing. Additionally, this idea would not place too great of a burden on any one school to create programs and incur cost.
My second idea was to create an “elite” level STEM-based academy for our best and brightest students.. again utilizing the enrollments from regional schools to provide for the economies of scale.
This second idea resulted in Wayne Brookhart (Berwick Area), Dr. Cos Curry (Bloomsburg Area) and me working with Dr. Beth Mauch (at the time the dean of the College of Education at Bloomsburg University) to create the regional STEM-Magnet Academy at BU which has fulfilled the goal of a focused, high rigor, STEM curriculum in this region.
The first idea was slow to catch on, with only Central Columbia starting programs at that time. Central Columbia has clearly been the leader in this area with two approved programs in agriculture and programs in engineering, accounting, health occupations and communications.
Eventually, Berwick added a program, and just recently more programs have been added at other regional schools including more at Central. However, other than Berwick’s Criminal Justice program and Danville’s Diversified Manufacturing Program, all the others duplicate, rather than supplement, other programs already created.
I have witnessed several trends that concern me. First, by implementing a program that already exists in another school, a school is duplicating the expense to the region whereas that expense could be invested in adding new programs for students and hinders a student’s choice. I am, however, most concerned when a school chooses to transport students back and forth to the vocational program (this could be multiple trips each day for each student) from the home high school. I see no other interpretation of this action other than instituting a policy that takes away the options and choices for students and parents. As an educational professional, I struggle with that logic especially when that school could focus on adding programs and drawing students to that program. The work of school professionals should focus on what is best for the student... not hindering their options and/or their time in class. I believe that in working with our students and parents, schools should be looking for ways to say “yes”, rather than ways to say “no”.
“Yes”, it requires significant work, time and investment in staffing and equipment for a school to start and run these state approved vocational programs; but my view always was that this is work that we, as school personnel, were morally obligated to do to help our students. Kudos go out to the schools, school boards, and school personnel who have worked to provide additional opportunities for our region’s students.
Harry Mathias,
Millville,
Retired superintendent, Central Columbia School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.