Sitting on the desk at my home office is a binder in which I record the winners of every major NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula 1 race — as well as some other major motorsports events. My binder stands as a quick reference point for writing endeavors. I also love racing history, so it’s fun to — from time to time — to look various things up in the binder.
When I recorded the names of the winners of the recent NASCAR truck races in Bristol and Martinsville — two tracks which have been on the schedule since the first truck season — I realized that the 30th anniversary of the series is right around the corner.
While the first season in which a truck champion was crowned occurred in 1995, a series of exhibition races were staged the year prior.
According to information I verified through an online search, PJ Jones — son of racing legend Parnelli Jones — won the first exhibition race staged July 30, 1994, at the Mesa Marin Raceway short track in Bakersfield, Calif.
Other 1994 exhibition race winners included off-road racer Rob MacCachren in Portland, Gary Collins at Saugus Speedway in California and eventual multi-time truck champion Ron Hornaday at Tucson Raceway Park.
The trucks then became part of the nationally televised Winter Heat series, contested in November 1994 through January 1995 in Tucson. Winners of those exhibition races included Rick Carelli, PJ Jones and Mike Skinner.
The truck series was formally launched in 1995, with Mike Skinner edging Cup champion Terry Labonte to the finish of the inaugural race contested on the 1-mile oval on Phoenix, Ariz.
Skinner won the inaugural truck championship and established himself as one of the series’ early dominant drivers, along with Hornaday and Jack Sprague.
While many of the early truck races were contested on short tracks — a trend I would like to see the series divert back to — it was in 2000 that the series first raced on NASCAR’s most famous track, the Daytona International Speedway. That event featured, perhaps, the series most horrifying incident. Former Cup driver Geoff Bodine sustained serious injuries when his truck flipped violently into the front-stretch catch fence. To this day, I believe that incident stands as evidence that the truck series should not be racing at Daytona. Mike Wallace won the first truck race contested at “The World Center of Racing.”
The list of Daytona truck winners has featured a mix of well-known racers — such as Carl Edwards, Mark Martin, Michael Waltrip and Kyle Busch — and underdogs like John King and Kaz Grala. Zane Smith, the 2022 series champion, has won the last two races at Daytona.
In addition to early series dominators Skinner, Hornaday and Sprague, the list of truck champions includes Greg Biffle, Mike Bliss, Travis Kvapil, Bobby Hamilton, Ted Musgrave, Todd Bodine, James Buescher, Austin Dillon, Matt Crafton, Erik Jones, Johnny Sauter, Christopher Bell, Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed and Ben Rhodes.
Biffle, Benson and Dillon have also won the championship in what’s now known as the NASCAR Xfinity series. No truck champion has yet won a Cup championship.
Of the past truck champions, only Biffle, Hamilton, Benson, Dillon, Jones and Bell have won races in the NASCAR Cup series. However, numerous drivers have scored victories in NASCAR’s truck, Xfinity and Cup divisions.
With 63 wins to his credit, Kyle Busch has won more truck races than any other driver. Hornaday is next on the list with 51, followed by Skinner and Sprague, with 28 each.
The winningest active driver is Crafton, who has scored 15 truck series victories.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.