Sitting on the desk at my home office is a binder in which I record the winners of every major NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula 1 race — as well as some other major motorsports events. My binder stands as a quick reference point for writing endeavors. I also love racing history, so it’s fun to — from time to time — to look various things up in the binder.

When I recorded the names of the winners of the recent NASCAR truck races in Bristol and Martinsville — two tracks which have been on the schedule since the first truck season — I realized that the 30th anniversary of the series is right around the corner.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

