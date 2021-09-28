Allegiance to either of the two major political parties has always made me scratch my head.
Today, though, with the hyper-partisan nature of the two parties, it’s even more puzzling.
Republicans, including those here in the commonwealth, are willing to spend untold millions on an election review, even after Republican heads of counties, cities and Republican-nominated judges all clearly signed off on the 2020 results and pushed back on election challenges. The months-long Maricopa County audit that cost millions actually found more votes for Biden.
Let’s see how these folks react when the shoe is on the other foot. Thanks to this lunacy, it will be, and we’re sure to see Republicans screaming bloody murder when Democrats start challenging elections.
Republicans in Washington are seemingly operating with a conscience on a number of issues. Their refusal to look into the invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6 continues to befuddle those of us who continually hear about “law and order” from the GOP.
Law and order is one thing. How about common sense and decency? We all clearly saw what transpired. No matter who refuses to acknowledge the Trump flags and beatings of police, we all saw it with our own eyes.
Democrats, you have a major issue with the current president. The length of issues continues to grow for Biden, from the border crisis to spending.
Be honest with yourself. President Biden’s spending is completely irresponsible and poses considerable issues when it comes to inflation — which we are already experiencing — and mounting debt (a problem for both parties, but especially Democrats).
The border is a problem that no administration, Republican or Democrat, has been able to address for decades however Biden’s complete disregard of what is ongoing on our southern border is simply atrocious. The president not only needs to visit the border, he needs to address it.
Republicans have been screaming about the border, so if Biden were to address the issue, they’d have no excuse not to engage.
Republicans and Democrats will continue to avoid working together so long as we allow them. Our own congressman, Fred Keller, wastes no opportunity to bad mouth his Democrat colleagues in Washington, whether it’s via press release or on cable television.
To relate it to sports, it’s easy to talk smack about your opponent, but it holds little water until you actually defeat them. How about doing something, like reaching across the aisle to work with someone on border issues, or election reform, rather than hurling insults and the like.
My hope is that Republicans and Democrats are more interested in working with one another to achieve a better union for their constituents than they are at defeating the opposition.
Fat chance.
———
The lunacy over the vaccine is mind-numbing. People arguing against science look high and low for anything to cling to in defense of not taking the vaccine, or not wearing a mask.
Here are some simple truths.
If you are hospitalized for COVID-19, it will cost around $20,000. The vaccine is free. All those treatments everyone touts, including the monoclonal antibody treatment, are expensive and require more hospital staff, thus more money and more resources.
It’s your body, yeah, yeah, yeah. When and if you become infected though, your family is going to have to make arrangements for your hospitalization, and maybe even your funeral.
So go ahead and let your natural immune system do it work, but just remember... should you get sick, you could have avoided much of that cost with a simple shot to the arm. Time and again data has shown the vaccine fends off most infections and variants, and in case a vaccinated person does become infected, the vaccine keeps that person out of the hospital, and more importantly, the morgue.
Nothing is perfect, most notably humans. We have a polio vaccine, however polio still exists. Why? Because people in certain countries won’t take the vaccine.
Governments, including the US government, has paid for COVID vaccines, which means you have paid for the vaccine if you pay taxes. Even if you paid out of pocket, most estimates I’ve seen indicate doses would range between $15 and $40 per dose.
A small price to pay.
