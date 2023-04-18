Allergic reactions and their causes

Nathaniel Hare

Allergies are the symptoms of our immune system’s defensive response to things we encounter that our body deems as “unsafe.” Most commonly, dust mites, pollen, mold, certain foods, plants, or bug stings/bites are the trigger. Allergies can put a damper on enjoying the warmer weather, time outside, and all that the season has to offer. For those who battle allergies, spring tends to be a prime time for rashes, runny nose, sneezing, itchy eyes, and a list of many other symptoms.

Make the most of the season by gaining a better understanding of what’s causing your body’s response and working with your provider to better understand how to treat your symptoms and lessen your chance of encountering a trigger.

Nathaniel Hare, M.D., is with UPMC Allergy and Immunology and sees patients at 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 303, Williamsport.

