Southwestern spices deliver bold flavors in vegetarian tostadas

Kabocha Squash Tostadas
Active time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Yield: Makes 4 to 6
Slaw:
1/2 small head red cabbage, shredded
1 medium carrot, coarsely grated
1 small garlic clove, minced
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon maple syrup
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Crema:
2/3 cup whole milk yogurt or sour cream
1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
Pinch of kosher salt
4 to 6 corn tortillas
Olive oil
Kosher salt
Squash:
1 kabocha squash
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Beans:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained
1 large jalapeno, seeded, finely diced, divided
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
Cilantro sprigs, for garnish
Combine the slaw ingredients in a bowl and stir to blend. Refrigerate until use, stirring occasionally.
Whisk the crema ingredients in a small bowl. Refrigerate until use.
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Lightly brush the tortillas with oil and lightly sprinkle with salt. Arrange on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake in the oven until light golden and crisp, about 12 minutes, flipping once.
Prepare the squash: Halve the squash, cut off the stem and scoop out the seeds. Cut the squash into 1/2-inch-thick half-moons. Place the squash in a bowl with the oil and toss to coat. Add the spices and toss to coat. Spread the squash on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake in the oven until charred and tender, about 25 minutes, flipping once.
While the squash is roasting, prepare the beans. Heat the oil in a skillet. Add the garlic and saute until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add the beans and about 2/3 of the jalapenos, the lime juice, cumin and salt. Cook, stirring for 2 to 3 minutes, to meld the flavors. If the beans are too thick, add 1 to 2 tablespoons warm water to the pan. Slightly mash the beans with the back of a spoon. Stir in the cilantro and remove from the heat.
To assemble the tacos, spread a layer of beans on a tortilla. Top with a few kabocha wedges and some of the slaw. Drizzle with crema and garnish with additional cilantro and the remaining jalapenos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.