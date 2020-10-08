Necessary questions
When will Trump take our citizens’ guns? (When Putin orders him to!)
Who will take away our pre-existing conditions protected by reasonably priced insurance (ACA), unemployment benefits, Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security?
If it makes safety sense to fine drivers who refuse to wear seat belts, shouldn’t it make safety sense to fine youth and adults who refuse to wear masks? Should mask fines be divided between police departments and nursing homes?
When will fascism be seen as a greater threat than our mix of beneficial socialism and poorly regulated capitalism?
When will we use Ike’s historic job building example and revise our income tax laws and utilize his example? How will we benefit today with few tax loopholes, a marginal federal tax rate of 92% which in 1953 applied to income over $400,000, and today set it at income over $5 or $10 million?
When will enablers, those in denial, unchecked ignorance, and cult loyalty be replaced by inquisitive research, courage, and critical thinking?
When will a novel virus kill 250,000 Americans? 500,000? 1,000,000? Why?
When will Germany’s “God is with us” (Gott mit uns) as on Nazi soldier’s belt buckles; “God is Brazilian” (President Jair Bolsonaro, Feb. 2020); “God picked Trump” or “Trump is doing God’s work” (numerous local media); (Trump’s comment about Biden, Aug. 2020, Ohio) “… hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God.” and ”Covid is God sending the hearse” (Talkback WNEP 16) be seen as sacrilegious?
When will we utilize a team effort involving our military, intelligence agencies, and state department experts when dealing with international ruthless dictators vs. love letters, and secret phone calls or meetings?
When will we have a commander-in-chief who misdirects military funding, is disrespectful of those who serve(d), and ignores Ike’s warning be seen as a security threat? (Google: recent bipartisan report, “Future of Defense Task Force”)
When will we get tough on white collar crime? Prison time, not just fines, for executives who conceal or manipulate information on products that harm our health, cause still births, birth defects etc.?
When will all Americans want to stop hating neighbors and recognize to heal and survive as a nation we must have the patriotic courage to listen more, argue less, compromise, and respect and appreciate our fellow humans?
David Young,
Lewisburg
